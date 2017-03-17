The behind-the-scenes stars of Broadway are opening a restaurant in NYC

When you think of Broadway stars, you think of the standout actors and singers in the spotlight every night—but there’s also a whole crew of chefs, carpenters and artists hard at work backstage. And they’re hoping to serve up something new in NYC.

The caterer of Hamilton, though not quite as big a name as Lin-Manuel Miranda, is taking his shot at opening a restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen. Randy Stricklin-Witherspoon, who’s also provided eats for Wicked and Les Misérables, hopes to open restaurant SpoonFed at 331 West 51st Street this month.

There’s a crowdfunding page that’s so close to its goal, and this week he invited fellow Broadway folk—including, yes, non-diva actors—to help make the space look presentable. If all goes as planned, he hopes to open it this March. If you’re a fan of getting a behind the scenes look at Broadway shows, you’ll want to go visit. There’s no word yet on if it will serve Hamilton-themed cakes (like the fan-made ones below), but you may wind up on line behind King George III.

