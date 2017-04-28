The best parties for New Yorkers with a 10pm bedtime

There are two types of party people in NYC. Partier number one stays out until the sun comes up, and partier number two is at home and in bed by 10:30pm at the very latest. (There is no shame in your early to bed, early to rise game, partier number two!)

We get it, New York is the city that never sleeps. But that doesn’t mean Gothamites should sacrifice their much-needed z’s in order to have a fun night out. Well, guess what? Our fair city caters to folks who would rather get into the groove and get under the sheets before midnight, too. These dance parties, which start early and end early, are proof that you can have a blast and still stay true to your 10pm bedtime.

Daybreaker NYC

Join the Daybreaker crew at the crack of dawn for some early-morning yoga and rump shaking. Cold brew, healthy smoothies and breakfast treats are provided to fuel your sick moves on the dancefloor. The next sunrise bash is on Mother’s Day (May 13) with a “Mama Bare All” theme. Bear costumes are (apparently) encouraged. Best of all, the party ends at 1pm, which gives you the whole day to work on your side-hustle, connect with friends or, let’s face it, go back to bed.

The Get Down

Fact: You will work up a sweat at this dance party, which kicks off with a pre-party meditation at 6:30pm, followed by a slate of guest DJs spinning their best tracks to get your happy feet tapping. The banger ends at 10pm, so you'll definitely wake up the next day feeling refreshed...and maybe a little sore from tearing up the dancefloor.

The Dance Party at Bryant Park

Bryant Park continues to coax us by offering super-fun bashes, at which you can shake your rump and learn new moves on select evenings during May and June. The ongoing series, dubbed The Dance Party, is certainly a great date night idea, but fret not if you don't have a partner—keep dancing on your own! Bust a move every Wednesday night at 6pm and learn genres such as swing, tango and salsa from local instructors. At 7pm, live bands perform thematic tunes, so you can test the moves you learned.

Lola Star’s Dreamland Roller Disco

Have you ever wanted to dress up like a character from Xanadu, The Great Gatsby or the “Thriller” video and dance in a park with other like-minded people? Join the insanity at Coney Island icon Lola Star’s infamous Friday night skating party, where you need to unleash your inner Roller Blade vixen to keep up with the crowd. Costumes are highly encouraged at this kitschy adults-only roller-skate dance party, so be sure to dress to dazzle the crowd.

Mister Sunday

This hugely popular open-air dance party is the definition of Sunday Funday! Head to Ridgewood’s outdoor Nowadays space to shake your tail feathers to jams provided by an ever-changing lineup of DJs. The ongoing summer party series kicks off in the late-afternoon and ends—yep, you guessed it—at 10pm.