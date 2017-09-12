  • Blog
The Empire State Building is going dark tonight for those affected by Hurricane Irma

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday September 12 2017, 6:34pm

Yet again, the Empire State Building will be going dark to show its support for those affected by the natural disasters tormenting the country. Over the past week, Hurricane Irma has been wreaking havoc on the southeast, turning Miami into flood zones and displacing residents. Luckily, it is not on a path that leads to New York, but that’s basically the only silver lining: So far Irma’s one of the worst storms on record, evacuating six million Floridians with winds of 185 miles per hour and 15-foot storm surges.

But there are plenty of ways to help those affected by Hurricane Irma, even if you’re here in NYC, from sending supplies to making donations.

