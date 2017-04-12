The enchanting castle in the middle of Central Park is closing for renovations

Hurry, go visit Belvedere Castle while you can! The stunning castle in the middle of Central Park at 79th Street will be getting major renovations at the end of the summer, so you only have a few months left to visit and pretend you’re living in a magical mystical fairy-tale world.

The castle was built in the 1860s, and the latest renovation took place in the 1980s, making it highly overdue for some spring cleaning. It was originally built to just be a beautiful lookout point, so thank the early American architects for your gorgeous Instagram photos. Now, it also includes a weather station (that’s where the official weather reports in Central Park come from) and a nature observatory. It’s right near Shakespeare in the Park’s Delacorte Theater, but don’t worry, that won’t be shutting down at all.

The project will cost $300 million, which also includes repairs on two playgrounds in the NYC park, Bernard Family Playground and Billy Johnson Playground. The castle will finally become ADA accessible, and other renovations include restoring the wood pavilion and installing clear glass in the terrace doors. The work will either be completed by the Central Park Conservancy or the enchanted cutlery hidden in the castle.