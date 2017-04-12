The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in the most expensive city in America, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we've got you covered. Whether you're looking for a concert, art exhibit,comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Live Country Music Wednesdays Johnny Utah’s; Wed 12 at 7pm; free

Get down at an old-school honky-tonk at Johnny Utah’s every Wednesday night, featuring covers and new music from the charming country performer Ben O’Connor. To make the night more interesting, try your hand at the mechanical bull, or order dangerous drinks like the Dixie Tea and Texas Mule. Plus, sample the bar’s beloved baby back ribs.

“Will Eisner: The Centennial Celebrations 1917” Society of Illustrators; Wed 12 at 10am; free

The author of the comic strip The Spirit and pioneer of the graphic storytelling form—the Eisners, known as the Oscars of comics, are named after him—Eisner defined the way we read graphic literature today. This two-floor exhibition features more than 150 pieces of original artwork from his rich career.

Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival Flushing Meadows–Corona Park; Sat 15 at 11am; free

The season of the cherry blossoms has arrived, and one of the best places to see the crisp whites and rich pinks in bloom is in Queens. Witness the beauty of Japan’s national flower, and learn about its cultural significance at this traditional ceremony, boasting taiko drums, a Japanese chorus, folk dances and a tea ceremony.

International Women Artists’ Salon Dixon Place; Sat 15 7:30pm; free

Keep on showing your solidarity and support during Women’s History Month at this special global salon. The multidisciplinary and cross-cultural evening features performances, literary readings and videos from badass women in the art world.

Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival St. Patrick’s Cathedral; Sun 16 at 10am; free

Sunday best gets new meaning during this annual procession, wherein participants show off elaborately constructed hats—we’re talking noggin-toppers shaped like the NYC skyline and the Coney Island Cyclone, not just a boring old fedora. The tradition started in the mid-1800s, when high-society ladies would promenade in their Easter finery after church, and has since evolved into a showcase for millinery. Fifth Ave from 49th to 57th Sts.