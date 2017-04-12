The five best non-film events to catch at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival

If you're heading downtown to the Tribeca Film Festival, we're here to help. Check out our top 10 movies at the festival, as well as our guide to the best Tribeca restaurants (you'll need to eat and debate the movie afterward). Is there more to life than movie screenings? Maybe not, but Tribeca boasts alternatives like immersive experiences, panels and buzzy TV screenings. Check out these five events sure to push you out of your comfort zone.

Blackout at Virtual Arcade

The fest is committed to trippy experiential events, and this one speaks to the dark hearts of us New Yorkers: You’re on a subway car with a cast of performers, each with their own sociopolitical axe to grind.

Tribeca Festival Hub, fifth floor. Fri 21–Apr 29 noon–10pm; $43.50.

Bruce Springsteen with Tom Hanks

Tribeca hosts a sit-down with the Boss himself, who discusses the art of songwriting with his longtime friend Hanks. If we’re lucky, Bruce will bring his guitar.

Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway. Apr 28 at 5pm; $46–$106.

Tribeca Talks: Cinematography master class with Ellen Kuras

Kuras is the visual genius who shot Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Summer of Sam. Her insights behind the camera should be eye-opening.

SVA Theatre. Apr 30 at 4pm; free.

Tribeca TV: Genius

Talk about smart television: National Geographic’s upcoming series is a biography of Albert Einstein, played by Shine’s Geoffrey Rush in a performance that’s said to be revelatory. Rush appears for a Q&A.

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. Thu 20 at 6pm; $33.15.

The Vietnam War

When Ken Burns makes one of his epic TV documentaries, you commit, dammit. His latest 10-part odyssey is scored by The Social Network’s Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Burns screens the first PBS episode and stays to chat afterward.

SVA Theatre. Apr 28 at 5:30pm; $33.15.

