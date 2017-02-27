The historic Campbell Apartment is reopening on May 1

The Campbell Apartment, the opulent cocktail lounge inside of Grand Central Terminal, is coming back, baby.
The bar closed last summer due to a change in management—Scott Gerber of the Gerber Group (Kingside, Whiskey Blue) outbid Mark Grossich, who had held the lease since 1999—but will return May 1st as, simply, the Campbell, according to a video by Bloomberg.
Gerber will reportedly honor the original bar's timeless looks, but will freshen the space with a marble bar and new light fixtures. Stay tuned for more details.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest