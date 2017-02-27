  • Blog
The historic Campbell Apartment is reopening on May 1

By Christina Izzo Posted: Monday February 27 2017, 3:29pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Guillermo Ruiz

The Campbell Apartment, the opulent cocktail lounge inside of Grand Central Terminal, is coming back, baby.

The bar closed last summer due to a change in management—Scott Gerber of the Gerber Group (Kingside, Whiskey Blue) outbid Mark Grossich, who had held the lease since 1999—but will return May 1st as, simply, the Campbell, according to a video by Bloomberg

Gerber will reportedly honor the original bar's timeless looks, but will freshen the space with a marble bar and new light fixtures. Stay tuned for more details. 

Staff writer
By Christina Izzo 346 Posts

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

For any feedback or for more information email

