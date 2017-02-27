  • Blog
The location of Salt Bae's New York restaurant has been revealed

By Christina Izzo Posted: Monday February 27 2017, 2:11pm

Word hit last month that the meme-sparking meat seasoner known simply as Salt Bae was opening a restaurant in New York—now we finally know where that likely heavily salted restaurant will be located. 

Nusret Gökçe will debut his eponymously named steakhouse, Nusr-Et, at the former location of midtown's China Grill, which has stood at 60 West 53rd Street for three decades. Details on an opening date are still to come but, if the New York location is similar to its sisters in Istanbul and Dubai, diners can expect meaty dishes like a tenderloin with mustard sauce, barbecued Turkish sausage and marinated sliced beef. 

Staff writer
By Christina Izzo

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

For any feedback or for more information email

