The location of Salt Bae's New York restaurant has been revealed

Word hit last month that the meme-sparking meat seasoner known simply as Salt Bae was opening a restaurant in New York—now we finally know where that likely heavily salted restaurant will be located.
Nusret Gökçe will debut his eponymously named steakhouse, Nusr-Et, at the former location of midtown's China Grill, which has stood at 60 West 53rd Street for three decades. Details on an opening date are still to come but, if the New York location is similar to its sisters in Istanbul and Dubai, diners can expect meaty dishes like a tenderloin with mustard sauce, barbecued Turkish sausage and marinated sliced beef.
