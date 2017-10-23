The most adorable costumes at the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade

It’s the cutest parade of the year! Last Saturday, The Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade took place in New York, filling the East Village park with dozens and dozens of puppies in their finest costumes.

There was a dog dressed a peacock. There was a dog playing a guitar. There was a dog dressed as a penguin complete with his humans dressed as Mary Poppins and Bert. There were multiple dogs dressed as hot dogs.

Yes, there was an award for Best in Show, but we think all these guys were winners. After you’ve been inspired by these adorable pooches, start planning your own costume for the Village Halloween Parade on October 31.

Photographs: Kelsey Dubinsky

