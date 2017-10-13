The NYPL is hosting a freaky masquerade tonight

A post shared by @timgunn on Oct 9, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

The NYPL's Stephen A Schwarzman Building is throwing a dope happy hour tonight in celebration of Friday the 13th. With tomorrow's gender-inclusive kids' day in Brooklyn, it seems that NYC's library system is kind of shutting it down.

Head over to the library from 7–9pm for vittles, drinks and a literary costume contest, judged by Project Runway's supreme Tim Gunn. (No, really.) Along with the showdown, the library hosts screenings of scary 16mm films, displays of ghoulish and grotesque prints and books, music by I Like It, and—my personal favorite—a quiet room with games, coloring and puzzles.

You can learn more about the Halloween masquerade here.

