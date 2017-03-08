The original cast of The Godfather is reuniting for this year’s Tribeca Film Festival

Robert De Niro has done a world of good with his Tribeca Film Festival—the least of which is use it as a platform for high-profile screenings of his most iconic movies. (Hey, when you've got performances this brilliant to your name, why not?) In the tradition of gala Tribeca screenings of The King of Comedy, Taxi Driver and Goodfellas, the festival today announced that this year's edition, running April 19–30, will close with back-to-back screenings of The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II, the latter starring De Niro as young Vito Corleone, a role for which he won his first Oscar. The screenings will take place on April 29 at Radio City Music Hall, and will be followed by a cast-and-crew Q&A that promises to be an offer you can't refuse (sorry): director Francis Ford Coppola and actors Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire and Robert De Niro are scheduled to be there. If you're any kind of self-respecting Godfather fan, you'll be there too. Tickets are available for purchase online only at the festival website beginning March 21. Don't break my heart, Fredo: Buy your tickets on the sooner side.