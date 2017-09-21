The ultimate theater flea market takes over Broadway this weekend

#liveauction at the @bcefa #broadwayfleamarket. Great day for a great cause! A post shared by James Cunningham (@jimmyjam1) on Sep 25, 2016 at 8:23pm PDT

Want to meet your favorite Broadway stars? Want to get your hands on vintage playbills from Broadway’s oldest shows? Want to get into a minor scuffle with other die-hard fans over what turns out to be an old T-shirt from Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark? Then the Broadway Flea Market is the place for you!

On Sunday, September 24, from 10am-7pm, two blocks of Broadway will be taken over by the very best flea market for theater nerds. West 44th and 45th Streets between Broadway and Eighth Avenue will host more than 70 Broadway stars shelling out memorabilia—and autographs—from more than 50 tables.

There will be offerings from all your favorite Broadway shows: Aladdin, The Lion King, The Great Comet, The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd, Waitress, Wicked and more. There will also be autograph booths from 11am to 3pm with everyone from Princess Jasmine (Courtney Reed) to Mrs. Lovett (Carolee Carmello) to Hamilton himself (Javier Muñoz). Now’s your chance to see them in person if you’ve been losing the Hamilton lottery every day for the past year.

There will also be live and silent auctions, which include goodies like a guitar signed by Kinky Boots’ Brendon Urie and VIP access to Ben Platt’s final performance of Dear Evan Hansen (tissues not included).

This will be the 31st iteration of the fundraiser. Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and it raised nearly a record-breaking $782,081 last year.