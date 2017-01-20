  • Blog
This interactive art exhibit at the Museum of Moving Image will be on-view for the length of Trump’s presidency

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday January 20 2017, 2:30pm

There are a lot of anti-inauguration events happening this weekend. New Yorkers are planning to take a stand by either attending protests such as the Women’s March, benefit concerts or attempt to laugh it off at What A Joke Fest. Now, the Museum of Moving Image is jumping on the bandwagon by offering a safe space where the public can react and take advice from the late Carrie Fisher by turning their broken hearts into art.

“He will not divide us.” These are the words the museum invites everyone to chant loud and proud into a camera mounted outside of the attraction now that Donald Trump is officially the new POTUS.

This interactive art exhibit, which the MoMI says “will act as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community” is open to the public at all times, and will remain on-view during the duration of Trump’s presidency.

According to Business Insider, this art installation was created by actor Shia LaBeouf and has already gained the support of other celebrities such as Jaden Smith. Watch the Livestream here.

