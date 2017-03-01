This kinky film festival is coming to the East Village this month

If it's March, then fans of sex, cinema and sexy cinema come together for the annual CineKink NYC Film Festival. The 14th edition opens wide Tuesday March 14 and extends through Sunday, crammed with over 40 shorts and well-curated, feature-length goodies. Attracting our wandering eye, Maggie Gyllenhaal's immortal BDSM drama Secretary—which has one of our all-time favorite sex scenes—will receive a special 15th anniversary screening (are we that old?) on Wednesday 15 at Anthology Film Archives at 7pm. But several bite-sized entertainments speck the week's festivities, with titles like "Since You Asked So Nicely," "My Moaning Neighbor," "Squirt Machine" and "Spank You Very Much." Familiarize yourself with the full schedule here, which includes dance parties, drinks and more. Or just commit and buy an all-access pass here.
