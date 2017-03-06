This summer’s installation for the Met Rooftop has been announced

Warm weather or cold, public art can be found all over New York, and one of the premier showcases for outdoor projects is The Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year marks its 30th Anniversary, and along with the drinks at its popular bar, there will be a new plein air installation on its terrace courtesy of the Argentinian sculptor Adrián Villar Rojas—who at age 36 will be the youngest artist to create a piece for The Met’s roof.

Working in clay, wood and concrete, Rojas is known for colossal objects like his space station for the New Museum, his whale mysteriously plunked down in the middle of a Patagonian forest and his menagerie of animals emerging from the sea for the 2015 Istanbul Biennial (pictured). For The Met, he’s planning on a series of a series of 20 large-scale sculptures titled “The Theater of Disappearance.” Together, they’ll reference treasures from the museums various holdings covering all of its 17 curatorial departments. Rojas’s work will be on view April 14–October 29.