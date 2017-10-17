Upright Citizens Brigade is leaving its longtime Chelsea location

Change is in the air for Upright Citizens Brigade. The beloved, cult-like institution—which has redefined improv culture and produced some of our favorite comedians—is vacating its Chelsea theater for a new location in Hell's Kitchen. Creative director Shannon O'Neill told the Wall Street Journal that UCB is moving to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and will give audience members and performers increased access to the theater (and free us all from those pillars in our faces).

UCB is scheduled to take over the 160-seat former Pearl Theater at 555 W 42nd St in December, with special goodbye shows slated at the Chelsea location through its closing. And don't worry about the East Village haunt: you'll be eating Two Boots and enjoying esoteric comedy there for a long time to come.

