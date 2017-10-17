  • Blog
Upright Citizens Brigade is leaving its longtime Chelsea location

By David Goldberg Posted: Tuesday October 17 2017, 12:13pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikimedia Commons/Luigi Novi

Change is in the air for Upright Citizens Brigade. The beloved, cult-like institution—which has redefined improv culture and produced some of our favorite comedians—is vacating its Chelsea theater for a new location in Hell's Kitchen. Creative director Shannon O'Neill told the Wall Street Journal that UCB is moving to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and will give audience members and performers increased access to the theater (and free us all from those pillars in our faces). 

UCB is scheduled to take over the 160-seat former Pearl Theater at 555 W 42nd St in December, with special goodbye shows slated at the Chelsea location through its closing. And don't worry about the East Village haunt: you'll be eating Two Boots and enjoying esoteric comedy there for a long time to come. 

Staff writer
By David Goldberg 301 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

For any feedback or for more information email

