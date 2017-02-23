Williamsburg bar makes bold political statement with new Trump mural

More artistic resistance has sprung up against Trump and his administration. This time, it's outside the Williamsburg bar, the Levee. Artist Damien Mitchell worked with the bar to paint, "The Hand That Rocked The Cradle," depicting Vladimir Putin removing a Donald Trump mask and winking. The message is pretty self-explanatory.
The dive bar is no stranger to colorful murals painted on its corner, and this is its third collaboration with the street artist, who said it took between 15 and 18 hours to complete.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest