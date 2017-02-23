  • Blog
Williamsburg bar makes bold political statement with new Trump mural

By Alyson Penn Posted: Thursday February 23 2017, 1:16pm

 

The talented @damien__mitchell unmasked another beautiful mural at The Levee today: The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.

A post shared by The Levee (@theleveebk) on

More artistic resistance has sprung up against Trump and his administration. This time, it's outside the Williamsburg bar, the Levee. Artist Damien Mitchell worked with the bar to paint, "The Hand That Rocked The Cradle," depicting Vladimir Putin removing a Donald Trump mask and winking. The message is pretty self-explanatory. 

The dive bar is no stranger to colorful murals painted on its corner, and this is its third collaboration with the street artist, who said it took between 15 and 18 hours to complete. 

