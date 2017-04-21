  • Blog
You can eat a cheeto-fried chicken bao for the rest of the month

By Will Pulos Posted: Friday April 21 2017, 2:02pm

Eddie Huang’s Baohaus in the East Village reintroduced their special “Cheeto-fried chicken bao” to the menu yesterday, as a stoner food tribute to everyone’s favorite day of munchies

If you weren’t able to make it there for the high holiday, however, you’re in luck. The popular menu item will be available for the rest of the month. The Baos are made with all-natural, antibiotic and homone-free meats. 

Check out some photos of the addicting snack below, and grab one to try for yourself before they’re gone once again after next Sunday. 

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1058 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

