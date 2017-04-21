You can eat a cheeto-fried chicken bao for the rest of the month

Eddie Huang’s Baohaus in the East Village reintroduced their special “Cheeto-fried chicken bao” to the menu yesterday, as a stoner food tribute to everyone’s favorite day of munchies.

If you weren’t able to make it there for the high holiday, however, you’re in luck. The popular menu item will be available for the rest of the month. The Baos are made with all-natural, antibiotic and homone-free meats.

Check out some photos of the addicting snack below, and grab one to try for yourself before they’re gone once again after next Sunday.