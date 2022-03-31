17 funny NYC podcasts that'll get you laughing

New Yorkers are some of the funniest people on the planet and thankfully some of them have decided to put their comedy on air for the whole world to hear. Sure, unsolved crime shows are intriguing and in-depth news coverage is needed, but sometimes we just need to listen to something funny to lighten the mental load.

Some of the funniest up-and-coming New York comedians—including Las Culturistas and Jessica Williams—are throwing down outrageous podcasts covering sex, politics, pop-culture and working in the entertainment industry. And because they're in NYC, you can catch performances of these podcasts at live comedy shows all around town. What are you waiting for? Embrace your new addictions.