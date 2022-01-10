New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Murray Hill
Image: Courtesy HBO

Murray Hill shares his favorite local spots near McCarren Park

The Brooklyn resident and funnyman, and “Somebody Somewhere” actor, on his favorite North Brooklyn haunts.

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason
Advertising

The new HBO dramedy comedy series Somebody Somewhere features a lineup of actors and comedians that will be instantly recognizable to many New Yorkers. The show, which follows a directionless character played by local cabaret icon Bridget Everett returning to her Kansas hometown, is a comical look at a woman adrift (something many of us can probably relate to after the last few topsy-turvy years.)

RECOMMENDED: Search Party's John Reynolds shares his favorite Brooklyn spots

Brooklyn resident and funnyman Murray Hill also appears in the show Fred Rococo, a cabaret emcee by night and local agricultural professor by day. Hill, who was recently displaced from his apartment because of a 4-alarm fire on his block, didn’t want to move too far from Williamsburg, his home of 25 years. However, he did move slightly closer to Greenpoint. These are some of his favorite neighborhood haunts, within walking distance, where he’s already become a regular.

Somebody Somewhere premieres on HBO on Sunday, January 16 at 10:30pm.

Murray Hill's top North Brooklyn spots

Frankel’s Delicatessen & Appetizing
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Frankel’s Delicatessen & Appetizing

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Greenpoint
  • price 1 of 4

"Full disclosure: I've been going here every other morning for an egg and cheese sandwich on a bagel. Hands down, the best egg sammy in the neighborhood! Great crew in there. (I like to talk about the Mets while waiting.) I'm now growing a bagel around my waist, but it's so good and it's important to support small businesses during these times. It's important to give back to the community."

Read more
Order delivery
Five Leaves
Photograph: Courtesy Loren Wohl

Five Leaves

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Greenpoint
  • price 2 of 4

"Don't be shocked...I love bagels, and I love cheeseburgers, too! I've been going to Five Leaves since it first opened, and now I'm even closer. Gulp. I pop in for a delicious cheeseburger when I can, and also hit the take-out window for my morning cold brews...at 1pm. (SHOWBIZ!) The window and coffee are open all day and night! Perfect for a showbiz guy like me. Oh, and they play the best music in there. "

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising

Crest Hardware

  • Shopping
  • Cleaning and repairs
  • Williamsburg

"I've been going to Crest for 20 years! It's a great family business. The owners are the best and do so much for the community, too. I'm in there five days a week to pick up supplies and socialize with the staff...it's the people that really make Crest special. I get all kinds of stuff in there–houseplants, Swiffers, keys, masks, ice cube trays, lightbulbs...and of course, Crest shirts and hats. Stop in and ask for Joe and Liza and tell 'em Murray sent you and then say 'Bing Bong.'" 

Read more
Spoonbill & Sugartown

Spoonbill & Sugartown

  • Shopping
  • Bookstores
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

"One of my favorite day-off pastimes is to browse the books at Spoonbill. They have a great selection and carry my friend Ada Calhoun's books. I was in there the other day to start rebuilding my showbiz library and saw a brand new book with Don Rickles on the cover! I spend more money on books in there than groceries (maybe not as much as bagels, though.)"

 

Read more
Advertising

Lockwood

"This new shop Lockwood opened [at 485 Driggs Ave.] across from the gym I belonged to and never went to. It's my new favorite all-in-one tchotchke happy place! I've been many times to get my "lady friend" some gifts. In fact, I just got her a Betty White "Stay Golden" mug. I picked up a Mr. Rodger's mug for myself. That's how I do His & Hers! Showbiz. Oh, and if it wasn't awesome enough...it's women and LGBTIA (I may have forgotten some letters!) owned!"

Read more
Union Pool
Photograph: Dominic Perri

Union Pool

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Williamsburg
  • price 1 of 4

"This is an old-school neighborhood bar that I've been going to for twenty years. It was the hip spot to go when it opened, and it still is...but it's even better now. There is a stage in the back room where they have local comedy and music shows, a smoking patio, taco truck, cheap drinks and great DJs like my pal Ryan. Yup, you guessed it...the best thing about UP: the people! Most of the staff have worked there since it opened. They also support the community. Since the start of the pandemic, longtime employee and superstar Suzanne runs a food pantry every Wednesday at 11am providing food for the community. You can catch me there helping out most Wednesdays...please join us if you are in town."

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.