The best hotels in Chelsea
Put yourself right in the action of several hot New York ‘hoods when you stay at the best hotels in Chelsea, NYC
If you want to be beside countless fantastic Manhattan neighborhoods, then you need to stay at one of the best hotels in Chelsea. Like most other New York neighborhoods, Chelsea was once industrial and more than a little rough around the edges. Then came the galleries and the gay scene, followed by the elevated High Line Park. Now the buzzy area is packed with nightlife, tourists, shopping and art galore. And don’t forget to sample some (or several) of the best Chelsea restaurants while you're exploring. Plus it’s within walking distance to the clubby Meatpacking District, the charming West Village, the bustle of Midtown – and right at the pinnacle of all the Chelsea girls. From artsy and luxury hotels like Hôtel Americano to the boutique and intimate charm of Chelsea Pines Inn, there's something for everyone in the area everyone wants to be in.
Best hotels in Chelsea
1. The Standard, High Line
Perched above the High Line on concrete pillars, the Standard High Line’s super-modern rooms feature wall-to-wall windows, which ensure tons of light and stunning views of the city and the Hudson River. (The windows also allow outsiders a look in—perfect for exhibitionists!) The high-design Standard is one of the trendiest NYC hotels, with plenty of nightlife both nearby and inside – dine at the hotel’s Standard Grill and imbibe at the outdoor Biergarten. Play naughty at the clubby rooftop Le Bain, or drink in the exclusive views at Top of the Standard. Trendy is only continued outside the building, given it's located within the Meatpacking district. There's a 24-hour front desk and room service too, so you needn't worry about getting back late.
2. Maritime Hotel
From the nautical-themed Maritime’s porthole windows, guests can gaze out onto the High Line, the Rubin Museum of Art and Chelsea Market… or out into the Hudson, in true boating style. The glamorous hotel was once home to the National Maritime Union. Now there are waterfall showers in green-tiled bathrooms, plus Mario Batali’s La Sirena and the flashy Tao Downtown in the building. Outside the hotel, you're next to a load of 9th Avenue subway stations while High Line Park is also a short walk away. You want have to leave the hotel for good food though, CATCH STEAK is the on-site restaurant.
3. Hotel Eventi
A few blocks from Penn Station, the Eventi, a Kimpton Hotel, lends a bit of elegance to a bleak stretch of discount shops and wholesale vendors. It’s incredibly easy to get around the city from here, but you’ll want to make time for lounging in lush Frette linens in the hotel’s spacious rooms, gazing out the floor-to-ceiling windows, or sipping a cocktail at one of the chic lobby restaurants. Not to mention the spa, offering both in-room treatments and a full service at the dedicated space in the hotel. It'd work well after using the 24-hour fitness centere. The hotel also pays homage to the thriving Chelsea Arts District by constantly featuring collections of contemporary art.
4. Hôtel Americano
This arty luxury hotel’s rooms are stocked with a great minibar selection, blackout shades, personal iPads and hanging fireplaces. In the warmer months, head to the 14th floor to take a dip in the pool and hang out on one of two outdoor decks. In winter, the pool becomes a hot tub. Feast on French food at The Americano restaurant (don’t be fooled by the name). It’s easy to get to the Javits Center or “Sleep No More” at the nearby McKittrick Hotel too. Here, you're a mere stroll away from Chelsea Market and Penn Station, while Times Square is a cool mile and a half away.
5. Cambria Hotel & Suites New York
The brick-and-glass Cambria Hotel is a sanctuary in the busy Flower District, starting with the lobby, full of wood and leather…and free hot chocolate. Cozy up at the lobby bistro, or head to the rooftop lounge for happy hour craft beer and views of the Freedom Tower. Bonus: prices are totally reasonable. Should want to leave this gem of a place for a few hours, you'll note you're right next to the Empire State Building and other attrctions. City living could be much much worse than this.
6. Dream Downtown
Are we in the future or are we in Chelsea? It’s hard to tell in the uber modern Dream Downtown, located directly behind the Maritime Hotel on the border of the Meatpacking District and Chelsea. The pool’s glass floor looks down into the lobby. There’s a 24-hour gym, a hair salon, a rotating art exhibition space, a fusion restaurant and a rooftop lounge where you can dance the night away, before collapsing into 350-thread-count Egyptian cotton linens. Ridiculous, amazing. Hard to consider even leaving the place (we haven't even mentioned Bodega Negra, the fantastic on-site restaurant). If you leave the hotel though, you'll realise New York's heart is just a mile away.
7. Ace Hotel
Welcome to the Ace Hotel, an international hipster Mecca. The lobby is the place to work on your laptop during the day or dance to whichever DJ is spinning at night. Don’t miss the lamb burgers at The Breslin, the lobster roll at The John Dory or the cold brew at Stumptown. The rooms feature work by more than 70 local artists, and some come with turntables and guitars. It's just a ten minute walk to Madison Square Garden, and the front desk is open 24 hours a day. City that never sleeps? Check.
8. Hotel Hayden
Head straight for the top of Hotel Hayden and you'll feel as if you’ve magically travelled across the Atlantic Ocean to Greece. The rooftop bar and restaurant, Mykonos Blue, is all white stone floors and furniture, and is awash with Greek-style cocktails with ouzo and mastika. The 100+ rooms are artfully decorated and kitted out with coffee machines and TVs. There's also a 24/7 fitness studio. When you venture beyond those Athenieam walls, you'll find yourself surrounded by some of New York's most vibrant areas.
9. A Garden in Chelsea
In a picturesque 1859 brownstone on a beautiful block in a great neighborhood you’ll find A Garden in Chelsea. The one-suite guesthouse backs onto a leafy private garden. Innkeepers Karen and Paul live upstairs and are happy to share their extensive knowledge of the neighborhood. (They’re also happy to leave you be.) The décor is simple, homey and comfortable, but if you decide to venture out, you're a brief walk from Maddison Square Gardens, Empire State Building, and a huge variety of bars and restaurants. When you're ready to relax, you can be sure this is the hotel for it.
