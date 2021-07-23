Put yourself right in the action of several hot New York ‘hoods when you stay at the best hotels in Chelsea, NYC

If you want to be beside countless fantastic Manhattan neighborhoods, then you need to stay at one of the best hotels in Chelsea. Like most other New York neighborhoods, Chelsea was once industrial and more than a little rough around the edges. Then came the galleries and the gay scene, followed by the elevated High Line Park. Now the buzzy area is packed with nightlife, tourists, shopping and art galore. And don’t forget to sample some (or several) of the best Chelsea restaurants while you're exploring. Plus it’s within walking distance to the clubby Meatpacking District, the charming West Village, the bustle of Midtown – and right at the pinnacle of all the Chelsea girls. From artsy and luxury hotels like Hôtel Americano to the boutique and intimate charm of Chelsea Pines Inn, there's something for everyone in the area everyone wants to be in.

