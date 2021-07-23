The best luxury hotels in NYC
No need to pinch yourself: living in a fantasy becomes reality (at least temporarily) at the best luxury hotels in NYC
If it’s world-class R&R you’re after, staying in anything other than New York City's best luxury hotels isn’t an option. Let’s face it: no one does decadence quite like Gotham. From stellar rooftop restaurants to the best spas via that all-important high thread count linens, these hotels have some seriously fancy perks. You don’t have to be a visitor to splurge on top-end digs either: New Yorkers craving a staycation should absolutely take the opportunity to escape their tiny apartments for a night. Whether your taste is chic and modern, refined and classic or funky and futuristic, you’ll find a place that fits your needs in our round-up of the best luxury hotels in NYC.
Best luxury hotels in NYC
1. The Mark
With delicate decor and top-notch service, The Mark keeps guests at the height of luxury. Oversized, marble soaking tubs come standard in every spacious room. Famed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, head of The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges on the ground floor, will pack a personal lunch for a posh picnic in nearby Central Park. And you’ll be cruising there in style on one of the hotel’s custom-designed bikes, naturally.
2. Lotte New York Palace
Sitting squarely in one of the city’s most popular areas to visit, this classic hotel entered a new area of excellence after a renovation in 2015. Indulgence comes in all forms: from the opulent lobby to the spectacular in-room views of St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Catching a show on Broadway? Ask the concierge to arrange a private driver so you can arrive on the Great White Way in style.
3. Baccarat Hotel New York
The Baccarat gets its influence from Paris rather than Manhattan. As soon as you step inside the opulent lobby, you're struck by the extraordinary art collections, Baccarat-crystal decor, pleated silk walls and overall sophistication. The extravagance continues in the suites: guests can order bottles of Champagne at the press of a button, revel in soft Italian robes, and make use of the exquisite Baccarat crystal stemware. Top off your stay with a visit to Spa De La Mer for a 90-minute 'Miracle Broth' facial to officially enter a state of nirvana.
4. Mandarin Oriental New York
With incomparable views of Columbus Circle and Central Park, the Mandarin Oriental keeps guests at the city’s epicenter. Aside from floor-to-ceiling views of the park, Hudson River and the iconic skyline, rooms feature sleek decor and access to a full spectrum of five-star amenities. Be sure to make reservations at MO Lounge, a chic cocktail bar and restaurant with unparalleled views of the city.
5. The NoMad Hotel
NoMad New York is temporarily closed for renovations.
Housed in a stunning converted Beaux-Arts building, the NoMad combines modern sensibility with historic architectural magic. Dark wood, cabernet-red velveteen chairs and a library with a whimsical spiral staircase add grandeur to the lobby, while the rooms have a Parisian flair. Make sure to visit the bar for some of the best craft cocktails in the city and dine at the Michelin-starred restaurant.
6. Lowell Hotel
Tucked away on a cozy, tree-lined street in the swanky Upper East Side, The Lowell embraces comfort and relaxation like no other. The 74 guest rooms and suites are reminiscent of apartments, outfitted with cushy sofas, fireplaces, stocked bookshelves and private terraces. During the fall and winter, take advantage of the fireside package that allows couples to snuggle by a wood-burning fire with a bottle of wine.
7. Andaz 5th Avenue
All of the loft-style guest rooms at this Hyatt subidiary hotel feature 12-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, while many also include landscaped terraces and private outdoor spaces. And after a long day exploring nearby attractions – including the New York Public Library, Fifth Avenue and Bryant Park – call up NOMI Beauty’s team of massage therapists, who will give you a Swedish, deep tissue or targeted massage from the comfort of your room. You can follow that up with a trip to The Bar Downstairs, which serves hand-crafted cocktails and a delectable food menu.
8. The Plaza
Modern amenities complement the opulent decor and old-world charm of this iconic hotel at the base of Central Park. Here, all that glitters is gold—literally. From chair legs and mirror frames to the bathrooms of each guest room and suite, the details are gilded with 24-carat gold plating. Sip a welcome cocktail at the Rose Club lounge, lobby-adjacent Champagne Bar or Palm Court for an even more luxurious experience.
9. The Iroquois New York
Despite what this hotel's name might imply, it's the lobby's lavish European style that transforms The Iroquois into a luxurious 1930s haven. The marble lobby has a “Clue” vibe, accented with antique grandfather clocks, dark wood observatories and leather-bound literary classics. After a day of exploring the big city, cap it off on a plush velvet chair in a dark corner of Lantern’s Keep, an intimate cocktail bar.
10. The Pierre
Opened in 1930 on Central Park’s eastern border, this elegant parkside hotel has been a luxury landmark for nearly a century. Even after its $100-million overhaul, which updated the guest rooms with Turkish marble bathrooms and brought South Asian art to the lobby, the old New York charm remains undeniable.
11. 1 Hotel Central Park
As one of the few buildings in Manhattan covered in plants, this eco-friendly hotel is the definition of natural elegance. Each of the 229 guest rooms offsets its rustic decor of reclaimed wood ceilings, potted plants and English ivy with modern accents like wrought iron and wood chairs, glass showers and leather headboards. Chef Jonathan Waxman plates authentic farm-to-table fare—what else!?—at on-site Jams restaurant.
12. Le Méridien New York
In 2019 the Viceroy on West 57th had a somewhat European makeover and came out strutting as Le Méridien New York. The decor compliments the building's midcentury architecture, with a nod to the 1960s glamour of the French Riviera. Each of the 240 rooms is decked out in splashes of gold, warm wood panelling and marble bathrooms. There are smart TVs and coffee machines too, but you won't want to spend too much time holed up in your room when the rooftop terrace provides such stellar views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline.
13. The Peninsula New York
The 235 guestrooms in this grand hotel just south of Central Park feature plenty of modern amenities, including an electronic system that allows visitors to control the temperature, lighting, television and more. Ascend to the spa on the 21st floor to enter a zen-like state: the Himalayan Salt Scrub or aromatherapy massage will wash all your worries away. The earth tones, wooden accents and lush overall feel don't hurt, either.
14. The Beekman
Built in 1881, the Beekman was one of the city's first skyscrapers. After a thorough renovation in 2016, the building reopened as a high-end hotel. The breathtaking nine-story Victorian atrium in the Temple Court is nothing short of an architectural treasure—it's worth staying for this reason alone. Although every corner of the property is chock full of historic details and antiques, the addition of contemporary art and surreal motifs keeps the hotel from feeling like a museum.
15. W New York – Times Square
The futuristic W Times Square literally puts luxury at your fingertips with its signature Whatever/Whenever button. One push on your phone is all it takes to be granted anything from late-night food orders (Blue Fin and Dos Caminos are right downstairs) to sunset helicopter rides. And if that wasn't enough, the decor is very rock 'n' roll, with decadent colours and fabrics all over the place, like purple velvet and shiny black leather.
