With a name that evokes classic showbiz lounges, a space that looks a little like a spaceship from the 70s and karaoke-style tunes that might bring you back to any decade, Sid’s sure is a time warp. And its live piano karaoke has been known to attract some real talent, so lubricate those pipes (or at least gather a little liquid courage) with beer, wine, and more cocktails than most karaoke spots have on offer, before you take the stage.