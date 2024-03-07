The Plaza has perched proudly on a corner opposite the southernmost edge of Central Park since 1915. To this day, the building is full of luxurious wonders, each nodding to a century’s worth of history, not least the renowned, elegant Palm Court Restaurant. The glamour continues through the rooms too, which contain 24-carat gold-plated fixtures in the bathrooms and spacious wood-paneled closets. There's a spa run by Guerlain, the French perfumier, and a 24-hour fitness center, to name but a few delights.
The mood? Old-world opulence.
Location perks? It flanks 5th Ave, which should keep shopping enthusiasts happy.
Budget range? Extremely expensive.