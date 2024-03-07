New York
Hudson
Photograph: Courtesy HudsonHudson

The best hotels near Central Park in NYC

The best hotels near Central Park are arguably the best hotels in NYC, with the finest amenities and unbeatable views

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
&
Céline Bossart
There are few things more iconically New York than Central Park—and these hotels near Central Park. Whether on business or vacation or simply looking for hotels for a staycation in your concrete backyard, you might as well make the most of things with location, location, location (not to mention killer views). These coveted addresses deliver on all fronts, each with its own special amenities and idiosyncrasies. From Eloise-inspired afternoon tea to the best spa getaways, there’s something for everyone surrounding Manhattan’s biggest park.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best hotels near Central Park

The Plaza
Photograph: Courtesy Richard Mandelkorn/Plaza Hotel

1. The Plaza

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

The Plaza has perched proudly on a corner opposite the southernmost edge of Central Park since 1915. To this day, the building is full of luxurious wonders, each nodding to a century’s worth of history, not least the renowned, elegant Palm Court Restaurant. The glamour continues through the rooms too, which contain 24-carat gold-plated fixtures in the bathrooms and spacious wood-paneled closets. There's a spa run by Guerlain, the French perfumier, and a 24-hour fitness center, to name but a few delights.

The mood? Old-world opulence.
Location perks? It flanks 5th Ave, which should keep shopping enthusiasts happy.
Budget range? Extremely expensive.

Check prices
Baccarat Hotel and Residences New York

2. Baccarat Hotel and Residences New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

For guests who enjoy the finer things (read: crystal-studded everything), the Baccarat is the place to be. Everything about this five-star screams sleek luxury, from the Parisian-inspired design and house car (a Citroën, no less) to the world-class hotel spa and glistening glassware around every corner.

The mood? Modern glamour.
Location perks? MoMA is literally across the street.
Budget range? Jaw-drop high.

Check prices
The Pierre
Photograph: Courtesy The Pierre

3. The Pierre

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 4 of 4

This 5th Avenue icon blends both historic and modern elements thanks to its 1920s architectural roots, reinvented by a $100 million renovation. Somehow amid the hustle and bustle of the neighborhood, The Pierre manages to serve as an utter oasis, and its Rotunda is a sight to behold in itself.

The mood? Regal.
Location perks? Unparalleled views of the park below.
Budget range? High-end, but the lower side of it.

Check prices
The Mark
Photograph: Courtesy Francesco Tonelli

4. The Mark

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Upper East Side
  • price 4 of 4

Billing itself as New York’s most boldly lavish hotel, The Mark seems to know just how to sum things up perfectly, and who are we to argue? Maybe it’s the in-room dining manned by Jean-Georges, or perhaps it’s the stunning Jacques Grange-designed rooms and suites? Either way, this magical Upper East Side gem is a Central Park-centric destination for the books.

The mood? Monochrome beauty.
Location perks? It's mere steps from 5th Avenue.
Budget range? Fairly spenny.

Check prices
1 Hotel Central Park
Photograph: Courtesy 1 Hotel Central Park

5. 1 Hotel Central Park

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

You’ll know the 1 Hotel even before you set foot inside. The building’s perfectly manicured ivy is both a rare sight in Midtown and a greeting most worthy of the hotel group’s philosophy: to honor the beauty of nature in the form of an urban oasis. Rooms are set up for ultimate relaxation, with cotton slipper socks, yoga mats and Nespresso machines. Don’t miss out on Jonathan Waxman’s Jams restaurant during your visit too.

The mood? At one with nature.
Location perks? It's perfect for visits to Carnegie Hall, which is only a block away.
Budget range? Top end of mid-range.

Check prices
Ritz-Carlton Central Park
Photograph: Courtesy Ritz-Carlton Central Park

6. Ritz-Carlton Central Park

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

The excellent location isn't the only thing that makes the Ritz-Carlton’s Central Park location so special in the eyes of its adoring guests. It's home to the award-winning La Prairie Spa, there's state-of-the-art gym equipment, and the rooms come decked out with marble bathrooms, soaking tubs, plush robes, mini bars and 24-hour room service, plus Netflix and premium movie channels. This sort of history and concept of hospitality are characteristic of classic New York and, cheesy as it sounds, there’s no experience quite like it anywhere else in the world.

The mood? Upmarket townhouse.
Location perks? Unadulterated skyline views.
Budget range? Budget-busting.

Check prices
Mandarin Oriental New York
Photograph: Courtesy The Mandarin Oriental

7. Mandarin Oriental New York

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 4 of 4

This internationally acclaimed business traveler’s paradise has five stars for a reason: the scene, the service and the spa. That trifecta places the Mandarin Oriental a cut above the rest. Rooms have lovely floor-to-ceiling windows, 55-inch flat-screen TVs, mini bars and a complimentary chocolate and bottle of water provided each day.

The mood? Earthy sumptuousness.
Location perks? Panoramic views of the park from the hotel restaurant, MO Lounge.
Budget range? Slightly lower end of spenny.

Check prices
The Whitby Hotel
© Booking.com

8. The Whitby Hotel

Just three blocks from Central Park and mere steps to 5th Avenue, The Whitby wins on location, location, location. But it doesn't end there: it also offers free wifi to guests, a book-lined drawing room and state-of-the-art gym equipment. And the rooms make the most of the city skyline with floor-to-ceiling windows—or even private terraces with some rooms.

The mood? Beautifully homely.
Location perks? Very easy access to MoMA and the Rockefeller Center.
Budget range? Spenny as you like.

JW Marriott Essex House
© Booking.com

9. JW Marriott Essex House

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Central Park
  • price 3 of 4

This magnificent Midtown hotel is located in the famous Essex House building, atop which the iconic six-story letters have sat since the 1930s. With checkered marble floors, gold embossed lifts and paneled ceilings, it is the epitome of New York opulence. The eminently comfortable rooms come with all the usual conveniences, plus a few satisfying extras, such as a TV with access to Netflix, HuluPlus, YouTube and Pandora. Enjoy locally sourced small plates at Southgate restaurant and partake in a few treatments at the five-star spa.

The mood? Golden Age glamor.
Location perks? You stay much closer to Central Park unless you set up camp inside.
Budget range? Rooms start at the higher end of mid-range.

Check prices
6 Columbus, a Sixty Hotel
© Michael Weber / 6 Columbus

10. 6 Columbus, a Sixty Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 2 of 4

A contemporary mindset meets 1960s vibes at Uptown’s decidedly youngest hotel (in spirit, anyway). Take in the vibrant decor against the lush treetopped background that is Central Park from above, and work up an appetite for an equally aesthetically pleasing dinner at the in-house Japanese izakaya, Blue Ribbon. There’s a glass of sake with your name on it.

The mood? Bond-style chic.
Location perks? It's at the south-west side of the park, where Broadway crosses Columbus Circle.
Budget range? Satisfyingly affordable.

Check prices

Want dinner with a view?

