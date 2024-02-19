New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The sun sets over NYC.
Photograph: By Giulio Bozzoni / Shutterstock

The 7 best hotels near Madison Square Garden, for the explorers out there

Find yourself right in Manhattan’s spotlight when you stay at one of the best hotels near Madison Square Garden

Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Lena Hanano
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Advertising

A stay at the best hotels near Madison Square Garden puts you front row center at the iconic New York City landmark. Madison Square Garden has hosted the world’s most famous entertainers, with everyone from Beyoncé to Bowie performing within its hallowed halls. The arena’s location in Midtown – next to Manhattan’s transportation hub, Pennsylvania Station – is a lesser-known area for five-star stays, with many of New York’s luxury hotels showcasing Central Park surroundings.

However, the area is renowned for its centrality and convenience. It is situated within walking distance of many landmarks, such as Times Square, New York and The Empire State Building and surrounded by Koreatown, the Flatiron, and Chelsea, NYC’s beloved neighborhoods. If you’re flying in for a show at The Garden, there’s a plethora of exceptional hotels to choose from nearby. Here are our top picks for a hotel stay near Madison Square Garden.

February 2024 update: One of our favorite hotels is currently unavailable, so we've replaced it with a new incredible hotel we've found: the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott New York Midtown Manhattan. Enjoy!

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC
RECOMMENDED: The best hotels near Times Square
RECOMMENDED: The best cheap hotels in NYC

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best Madison Square Garden hotels

The Ned NoMad
Photograph: Courtesy Benoit Linero

1. The Ned NoMad

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Flatiron
  • price 3 of 4

Housed in a stunning converted Beaux-arts building, the Ned NoMad combines a modern sensibility with the hotel’s historic architectural magic. Originally designed by Jacques Garcia, the interior’s sumptuous aesthetic was inspired by the Parisian flat he grew up in. The grand lobby mirrors its grandeur with bohemian rooms swathed in rich dark wood, cabernet-red velveteen chairs and a library with a whimsical spiral staircase. The rooms feel like a Parisian pied-à-terre with hand-picked art, custom-designed furnishings, French writing desks and hardwood floors made from reclaimed maple. All for you to enjoy and more.

Where is it? Quite literally on Broadway, just north of Madison Square Garden.
Which room? Although pricey, the Salon Suite is one for the books. 
Time Out tip: Head out early to make the most of Fifth Ave before the rush. 

Read more
Check prices
Kimpton Hotel Eventi
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Eventi

2. Kimpton Hotel Eventi

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Chelsea
  • price 3 of 4

The Kimpton Hotel Eventi exudes a luxurious coolness with an ultra-modern lobby reflecting New York City’s urban roots. Think curated contemporary art lining the lobby walls, sumptuous leather sofas and white and grey marble coffee tables. The 292 rooms and suites feature a classic and modern aesthetic with neutral tones, large floor-to-ceiling windows with city views and opulent grey and white marble-clad bathrooms. Notable perks include lux custom Frette linens on the beds and a nightly wine tasting hour. The hotel’s restaurant, The Vine, offers something for everyone – so dig in.

Where is it? Located in the heart of Chelsea. 
Which room? The King Suite is fit for a king – or queen – indeed. 
Time Out tip: Keen for a late-night workout? Head to the 24-hour fitness center on-site.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott New York Midtown Manhattan
Photograph: Booking.com

3. Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott New York Midtown Manhattan

Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is a four-star hotel, ideal for those looking to be close to Madison Square Garden and surrounding landmarks. From the amenity-filled rooms – complete with en-suite bathroom and a work desk – to the 24-hour reception and free newspapers daily, this hotel knows how to cater to its guests. Aside from its obviously brilliant location, guests love the free breakfast and the in-room coffee maker. Cheers.

Where is it? Nestled in Hell's Kitchen (no Gordon Ramsay though).
Which room? The King Room will do very nicely – especially for its price point. 
Time Out tip: Take an easy 10-minute stroll to Times Square and get that Insta shot. 

Book now
TRYP by Wyndham Times Square - Midtown
Booking.com

4. TRYP by Wyndham Times Square - Midtown

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 2 of 4

The urban retreat is the first TRYP outpost opened by Wyndham in the U.S. and it beckons the hotel chain’s Spanish origins with an excellent tapas restaurant and Mediterranean-inspired minimalistic décor. Though housed on a nondescript, somewhat bland New York City street, the property’s convenient location is within walking distance of Madison Square Garden and Times Square. The large rooms feature high ceilings, lovely reclaimed wood floors and cool wallpaper. An expansive lobby hang-out space, Plaza Central, is cleverly designed as a work and relaxation haven for guests, featuring high-speed Wi-Fi and multiple TVs.

Where is it? Less than a five-minute walk from Penn Station. 
Which room? There's quite a price jump from a Double Room to a Premium Room – so choose wisely. 
Time Out tip: Enjoy a casual drink in the hotel's library – the vibes are vibing. 

Read more
Book now
Advertising
Ace Hotel New York
Photographer: Courtesy Russ Heller

5. Ace Hotel New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Flatiron
  • price 3 of 4

The funky boutique hotel group’s New York City base is conveniently situated a 10-minute walk from Madison Square Garden, yet set away from the chaos of Penn Station. The renovated twentieth-century office building in Midtown Manhattan has a historic past that is manifested throughout the Ace’s retro-modern design. The lobby is a cultural hub, with rows of long wood tables and plush leather couches overflowing with freelancers on their laptops during the day and travelers imbibing on housemade martinis during the evenings. The lobby is swathed in hand-picked art, as are the rooms, which are spacious and outfitted with vintage-inspired furnishings.

Where is it? In the center of Manhattan, within 10 minutes from Madison Square Garden.
Which room? If you fancy splashing the cash, opt for the loft suite and live out your NYC loft fantasy. 
Time Out tip: On-site is a popular hipster hangout, Stumptown Coffee Roasters Cafe, which serves up artisanal concoctions and a trendy oyster bar with killer cocktails.

Read more
Book now
The Gregory (The Gregorian)
Photograph: Booking.com

6. The Gregory (The Gregorian)

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

The Gregory (The Gregorian) is inspired by its urban fashion district surroundings and tailored to feel like a classic New York City townhouse. The hotel recently opened its doors in 2015 after a major reconceptualization and renovation. Its earnest beginnings started in 1903, when it opened as The Gregorian. Much of the charming original architecture remains intact and the elegant rooms feature a classic décor in a color scheme of black, grey and white. The hotel also offers options for dining and imbibing with Brendan’s Bar and Grill and a café that turns into a lively cocktail lounge at night. The boutique property’s Herald Square location, around the corner from the Empire State Building, is just a 10-minute walk away from Madison Square Garden.

Where is it? In the trendy realm of the Garment District, just three blocks from Penn Station. 
Which room? The Double Room is perfect if you're going to be out and about a lot – we know you will be. 
Time Out tip: Head to one of the many chic boutiques on the corner of each block and nab yourself a bespoke piece.

Read more
Book now
Advertising
Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Troy House

7. Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

The newly minted U.S. flagship property for Renaissance Hotels offers a one-of-a-kind digitally enhanced experience with corridor walls responding to movement. But the Renaissance’s novel digital features are just icing on the cake, as the aesthetic is stunning and modern. The lobby features hand-picked work by local New York artists and contemporary furnishings. While the rooms are a relaxing haven with a calming color palette, wood paneling, floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the spangled Manhattan skyline and luxurious marble bathrooms. The hotel’s facilities also make it easy to linger, with options such as an 8000-square-foot roof deck (the largest in NYC), Rock and Reilly’s Irish Pub and a stylishly designed lobby bar.

Where is it? A four-minute walk from Macy's – time to get your shop on. 
Which room? Go for the King Room with Skyline View and thank us later.
Time Out tip: Book a table for dinner at the on-site restaurant-bar, Versa, and ask for a table on the outdoor terrace. Dreamy.

Read more
Book now

Looking to grab dinner near MSG?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.