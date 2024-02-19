Housed in a stunning converted Beaux-arts building, the Ned NoMad combines a modern sensibility with the hotel’s historic architectural magic. Originally designed by Jacques Garcia, the interior’s sumptuous aesthetic was inspired by the Parisian flat he grew up in. The grand lobby mirrors its grandeur with bohemian rooms swathed in rich dark wood, cabernet-red velveteen chairs and a library with a whimsical spiral staircase. The rooms feel like a Parisian pied-à-terre with hand-picked art, custom-designed furnishings, French writing desks and hardwood floors made from reclaimed maple. All for you to enjoy and more.
Where is it? Quite literally on Broadway, just north of Madison Square Garden.
Which room? Although pricey, the Salon Suite is one for the books.
Time Out tip: Head out early to make the most of Fifth Ave before the rush.