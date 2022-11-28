The 12 best cheap hotels in NYC

From unique B&Bs to modern high-rises, here are some of the very best cheap hotels in the Big Apple

NYC can be a very, very expensive place – but it doesn’t have to be. And you don’t have to sacrifice style or quality for cheap prices, either. If you know where to look, NYC is packed to the brim with chic, cozy hotels at prices that won’t make your eyes water.

So whether you’re hunting for a historic hideaway, a room with a view, or simply a hotel with an uber-convenient location, we’ve got you covered. Below we’ve rounded up NYC’s finest cheap hotels, helping you leave plenty of room in your wallet to splurge on the rest of your trip.



