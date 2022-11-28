New York
Courtesy: Booking.com

The 12 best cheap hotels in NYC

From unique B&Bs to modern high-rises, here are some of the very best cheap hotels in the Big Apple

NYC can be a very, very expensive place – but it doesn’t have to be. And you don’t have to sacrifice style or quality for cheap prices, either. If you know where to look, NYC is packed to the brim with chic, cozy hotels at prices that won’t make your eyes water.

So whether you’re hunting for a historic hideaway, a room with a view, or simply a hotel with an uber-convenient location, we’ve got you covered. Below we’ve rounded up NYC’s finest cheap hotels, helping you leave plenty of room in your wallet to splurge on the rest of your trip.


Best cheap hotels in NYC

The Jane

2. The Jane

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

This century-old landmark is one of NYC’s most iconic properties. The hipster haven has a storied past visible through its vintage aesthetic. The hotel was once a temporary abode for survivors of the Titanic and the rooms have been restored to look like ship cabins. The antique, manually operated elevator run by classically uniformed bellhops adds to the charm and the rooms exude a dreamy Wes Anderson quality. Choices include tiny retro-inspired bunk bedrooms with shared bathrooms, larger dwellings with peacock-patterned wallpaper, and captain’s cabins with private terraces.

Graduate Roosevelt Island
Courtesy: Booking.com

3. Graduate Roosevelt Island

As the only hotel on Roosevelt Island, the Graduate has so much to offer. From the on-site restaurant and bar garden to the fitness and business centers, this great (but cheap) hotel in NYC is a winner for those on a budget. Enjoy room service in your air-conditioned room with a TV before joining the continental breakfast served every morning – sadly not included in the room rate but totally worth it. The best part? The surrounding outdoor deck with panoramic views of the Hudson and New York City.

The Harlem Flophouse
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Kirby

4. The Harlem Flophouse

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Harlem
  • price 1 of 4

The dark-wood interior, moody lighting and lilting jazz music make musician René Calvo’s Harlem inn feel more like a 1930s speakeasy than a 21st-century B&B. The airy suites, named for Harlem Renaissance figures such as Chester Himes and Cozy Cole, have restored tin ceilings, a quirky mix of junk-store furnishings and working sinks in original antique cabinets.

Carlton Arms Hotel
Photograph: Wendy Connett

5. Carlton Arms Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Kips Bay
  • price 1 of 4

Billed as 'Manhattan's famous art hotel', The Carlton Arms Art Project started in the late 1970s when a small group of creative types brought fresh paint and new ideas to a run-down shelter. Today, the site is a bohemian backpackers’ paradise and live-in gallery—every room, bathroom and hallway is festooned with outré artwork. The place gets booked early, so reserve well in advance.

Moxy Times Square
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Moxy Times Square

6. Moxy Times Square

  • Hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

Formerly the New Mills Hotel, the boutique Moxy Times Square proves you can have it all—affordability, comfort and style. Relax in a Yabu Pushelberg-designed room thoughtfully outfitted with 100 per cent Egyptian cotton linens and an oversize walk-in rain shower. Once recharged, head to one of five in-house dining spaces—we recommend a sunset cocktail at Magic Hour, New York’s largest all-season indoor-outdoor hotel rooftop bar and lounge featuring a rotating carousel, putt-putt golf course, topiary garden and stunning views of the Empire State Building.

Read more
Check prices
Bentley Hotel
Dylan Patrick

7. Bentley Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 3 of 4

Here’s proof that you don’t have to pay a ton of money to get a jaw-dropping view in the Big Apple. The Bentley started off life as a high-rise office building, but now it’s a 21-storey monster on the Upper East Side. Nearly every room has an astonishing view, with particularly fab views over the East River. The rooms are pretty solid too: tidy and bright, with distinctly office-esque chrome-and-wood furnishings.  

Orchard Street Hotel
Booking.com

8. Orchard Street Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Situated in the heart of Manhattan’s hippest hood, Orchard Street Hotel is perched next to some of New York City’s most iconic restaurants, bars and music venues. What the 50-room Lower East Side property lacks in amenities, it makes up for with the decor, location, pet-friendliness and price point.

Read more
Check prices
Pod 51
Photograph: Courtesy Pod 51 Hotel

9. Pod 51

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 1 of 4

When people think of pod hotels, they’re usually talking about Tokyo – but NYC has them too. The perfect choice for those that are conscious about budget but not about space, Pod 51 offers a choice of six pod types that sleep between one and four guests. It’s all exceptionally clean and well-designed, featuring trendy décor and a surprisingly large number of amenities. Sure, you’re in a big box, but that doesn’t mean your big box can’t still be comfortable and have a flatscreen TV, WiFi, desk and more.

Even Hotel Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy IHG/Saimir Ogranaja

10. Even Hotel Brooklyn

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Downtown Brooklyn
  • price 2 of 4

Achieve serenity without breaking the bank at this wellness-minded hotel located within walking distance of the Brooklyn Bridge. In addition to the expansive in-house fitness studio, each room is complete with its own training zone, fitness kit, revitalizing spa shower and natural eucalyptus linens.

Read more
Check prices
Nu Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy NU Hotel

11. Nu Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Boerum Hill
  • price 2 of 4

At this Brooklyn hotel, hospitality and sustainability converge. Wake up to environmentally friendly touches like organic linens, recycled teak furniture and all-natural bath products. The eco-consciousness extends into the mini-bar, which comes stocked with locally handcrafted wines, spirits and snacks.

Sohotel
Photograph: Anna Simonak

12. Sohotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Little Italy
  • price 1 of 4

Firmly claiming the title of "oldest operating hotel in New York City", this Broome Street spot once welcomed the likes of William Waldorf Astor and John L. Sullivan. A contemporary makeover has left some rooms with skylights, a yellow-and-blue color scheme, flat-screen TVs, exposed brick walls, and hardwood floors, but it still retains some of that 1805 charm.

