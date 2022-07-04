There is no other word more perfect to describe this spor than "Lavish". It's located on the iconic 44th Street, only 350 yards from Times Square. After relaxating at this luxe spot, grab dinner at Forty Four or Ozoku Sushi and Sashimi Bar nearby, and maybe stop off for a nightcap at Bar 44 before heading back. You'll find eloquent design touches all over this hotel, and a beautifully large brass fireplace in the lobby.
Times Square, is there anything that's more quintessentially NYC than that? Even the most hardened New Yorker has at one time been enamored by the glow of the flashing LED lights, billowing clouds of street food and bustling pace of Manhattan’s central hub.
Steps away from all the Broadway shows in NYC and some of the most famous restaurants in NYC, these hotels range from time-honored establishments to international chains and cutting-edge boutiques, ideal for first-timers and veteran travelers alike. If you want to stay close to the twinkling lights of the city, here are the best hotels near Times Square for your next New York City vacation.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.