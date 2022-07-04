New York
Bryant Park Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Bryant Park Hotel

The best hotels near Times Square

Vacationing in NYC? Stay at the best hotels near Times Square—steps away from Broadway and bright lights

Written by
Dan Q Dao
,
Céline Bossart
,
Katherine Lovage
&
Paula Akpan
Contributor
Lola Christina Alao
Times Square, is there anything that's more quintessentially NYC than that? Even the most hardened New Yorker has at one time been enamored by the glow of the flashing LED lights, billowing clouds of street food and bustling pace of Manhattan’s central hub.

Steps away from all the Broadway shows in NYC and some of the most famous restaurants in NYC, these hotels range from time-honored establishments to international chains and cutting-edge boutiques, ideal for first-timers and veteran travelers alike. If you want to stay close to the twinkling lights of the city, here are the best hotels near Times Square for your next New York City vacation.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best hotels near Times Square

Royalton
Photograph: Courtesy The Royalton

1. Royalton

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

There is no other word more perfect to describe this spor than "Lavish". It's located on the iconic 44th Street, only 350 yards from Times Square. After relaxating at this luxe spot, grab dinner at Forty Four or Ozoku Sushi and Sashimi Bar nearby, and maybe stop off for a nightcap at Bar 44 before heading back. You'll find eloquent design touches all over this hotel, and a beautifully large brass fireplace in the lobby.

The Knickerbocker
Photograph: Courtesy The Knickerbocker

2. The Knickerbocker

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

You can’t get much closer to Times Square than the five-star Knickerbocker, with its stately, exaggerated exterior standing proudly at the intersection of 42nd Street and Broadway—the heart of the action, if you will. The storied building, created in 1906 by John Jacob Astor, once played home to Rockefellers and Fitzgeralds and is said to have been the birthplace of the martini.

MOXY NYC Times Square
Booking.com

3. MOXY NYC Times Square

  • Hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

Catering primarily to budget-conscious millennials, the Moxy Times Square is the 15th global location of Marriott International’s massively popular design-oriented brand. The rooms are intentionally cosy but include grade-A amenities like HD TVs, rain showers and high-thread-count bedding. Here, you’ll be trading room service and bellhops for pocket-friendly rates, Instagram-worthy decor and communal spaces outfitted with brick walls, leather couches and artwork. Naturally, there are also five Tao-group–operated restaurants and bars that include a rooftop lounge and an egg sandwich shop. That’s no yolk.

Langham Place Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Weber

4. Langham Place Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

This darling luxury oasis is just close enough to Times Square to be part of the action but far enough away to maintain the calm, cool and collected atmosphere for which the Langham name is known and revered. It’s just as chic as its London counterpart, and each room has a marble bathroom and floor-to-ceiling windows - perfect for taking the city in fully. Plus, if you get peckish, don’t miss out on chef Michael White’s Ai Fiori.

The Row
Photograph: Courtesy Row NYC

5. The Row

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

The Row’s casual, modern-chic digs are perfect for travelers seeking the total package: location, smart design, extensive amenities and, of course, great food and drink. Situated on Eighth Avenue between 44th and 45th Streets, this hotel’s New York–inspired programming is a continuation of the excitement and vibes that can be found at the nearby Times Square. 

W New York/Times Square
Photograph: W New York - Times Square

7. W New York/Times Square

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

Bright lights, loud colors and late nights define life inside the W New York - Times Square, whose culture mimics its locale seamlessly and spares no detail in doing so. With endless dining and drinking options (there’s a killer lobby bar and a taco joint with front-row bar seats overlooking the action outside), you’ll be surrounded by New York spirit even before setting foot outside.

AKA Times Square
Photograph: Courtesy Halkin Architectural Photography LLC

8. AKA Times Square

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

AKA’s Times Square has urban oasis written all over it. It's perfect for both leisure holidayers and business travelers alike. And it has a real vintage feel to it, built in 1893. The amenities are amazing here too, you'll find a state-of-the-art fitness center, and their media nook where you can put your head down and get some work done if needed. 

The Time New York
Photograph: Courtesy The Time New York

9. The Time New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

Design, luxury living and the art of hospitality are fused within the Time New York hotel in an ode to time and space as we know it. Those who appreciate attention to detail and idiosyncratic aesthetics will feel right at home here—especially inside the elevators, where awe-inspiring installations take ordinary to the next level.

The Pearl Hotel
Booking.com

10. The Pearl Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

If you're after a stay infused with elegance, The Pearl has a certain traditional hotel appeal with sophisticated, larger-than-average rooms and top-tier amenities. A family-friendly favourite, the hotel offers a comfortable, quiet escape from the hustle and bustle nearby. Included in a stay are gym facilities (pro-tip: check out the outdoor patio), custom desks for catching up on work and Philosophy bath products. Steps away from Central Park and Rockefeller Center, the hotel also has the advantage of being smack in the middle of Broadway’s Theater District—it’s next door to the Eugene O’Neill Theater.

Looking for restaurants in Times Square?

