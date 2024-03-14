New York
Timeout

The Michaelangelo Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Michaelangelo Hotel

The best hotels near Rockefeller Center

Stay at the doorstep of some of the best Manhattan attractions when you stay at the best hotels near Rockefeller Center

Michele Herrmann
Written by
Michele Herrmann
Contributor
Danielle Goldstein
Looking for the best hotels near Rockefeller Center? Nice choice! Staying close to this Midtown epicenter puts you within spitting distance of one of New York's best attractions. Known for its holiday season theatrics, Rockefeller Center is home to the enormous, world-renowned Rockefeller Christmas Tree, which towers over the outdoor ice rink. But unbeknownst to most, this Manhattan venue was designed to be more than just a tourist attraction and home of major NYC events. Envisioned by financier and philanthropist John D Rockefeller Jr, this site was originally supposed to house the Metropolitan Opera. However, the stock market crash in 1929 nixed that idea. Instead, Rockefeller went with Plan B: he funded the entire project himself.

This commercial complex holds 19 original buildings, various shops and eateries, all of which operate around 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and is home to NBC Studios. Stop inside for a behind-the-scenes tour or attend a show taping. Don’t miss the Rainbow Room or the Top of the Rock Observation Deck, plus a performance at Radio City Music Hall.

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best hotels near Rockefeller Center

The Benjamin Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Cheryl Zibisky

1. The Benjamin Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

Designed by architect Emery Roth, with accommodations by Lauren Rottet to complement, The Benjamin has a desirable selection of thoughtful services and amenities, such as the restful Sleep Solutions Program by expert Dr Rebecca Robbins, plus a specialised kids' version. Dwellings range from rooms with kitchenettes to one-bed terrace suites.

The mood? Beaux-Arts gem.
Location perks? The National by Chef Geoffrey Zakarian—noted as “one of the 50 favorite restaurants” by The New York Times—is housed on the first floor and showcases modern bistro cuisine in a chic café.
Budget range? The higher end of mid-range.

InterContinental New York Barclay
Photogaph: Courtesy Intercontinental Barclay Hotel

2. InterContinental New York Barclay

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

Following a $180 million, top-to-bottom renovation, The InterContinental New York Barclay reopened in 2016 with more than 420,000 square feet of redesigned interiors. Established in 1926 as one of the original 'railroad' hotels, the revitalized property now features a more open and inviting lobby, leading to a new Carrara marble grand staircase and 704 spacious guestrooms and suites reminiscent of a classic Park Avenue home.

The mood? Modernised 1930s elegance.
Location perks? The Parlour—a dedicated gin bar offering 88 premium gins alongside preferred wines, spirits and a locally sourced menu.
Budget range? On the pricier side.

Warwick New York Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Warwick

3. Warwick New York Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

Originally commissioned by William Randolph Hearst in 1926 for Marion Davies, the European-style Warwick was built opposite the Ziegfeld Theater to host their Hollywood friends. Over time, it has seen its share of “who’s who” guests, such as resident Cary Grant, and incorporates modern-day amenities catering to any visitor. All 426 guestrooms and 67 suites offer marble bathrooms, large working desks, LCD TVs, a minibar and 24-hour in-room dining. As for dining, start off the day with breakfast at Murals on 54th, which is paired with a backdrop of several historical top-to-floor murals ordered by Hearst and created by the highly respected illustrator and muralist, Dean Cornwell. Randolph’s Bar and Lounge is the setting for drinks, dinner and late night snacks, plus an extensive and refined wine list.

The mood? A refined jewel.
Location perks? The On the Avenue Suites are located on the corner of 54th Street and 6th Avenue, with views of New York City that'll make you feel like you've truly arrived.
Budget range? Surprisingly affordable if you're flexible.

3 West Club
Photograph: Courtesy 3 West Club

4. 3 West Club

  • Things to do
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

This event space and boutique hotel resides inside the Women’s National Republican Club building, which is housed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's quaint and has just 27 non-smoking guest rooms, including two spacious suites. Each room is simple and comfortable, consisting of either one king, one queen or two twin-sized beds. All of them are equipped with complimentary wifi, walk-in closets, a flat screen TV and private baths. The 3 West Club’s dining room serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner Monday through Friday; but be sure to dress appropriately (skip the jeans/shorts).

The mood? Historic elegance.
Location perks? You get the feeling of Old New York glamor, while remaining conveniently located across from happening Fifth Avenue.
Budget range? Nudging the top of mid-range.

Sanctuary Hotel New York
Photograph: Courtesy Sanctuary Hotel New York

5. Sanctuary Hotel New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

The Sanctuary Hotel offers personalized service and European-inspired hospitality curated by native New Yorkers. This boutique hotel has 113 guest rooms and suites. Guest rooms are richly detailed with chocolate leather headboards, crystal chandeliers, glass-walled showers, marble countertops, fireplaces and leather-printed wall tiles. Accents of brown glass, honey onyx and brushed brass create a vibrant and chic mood. Room types include superior queens, deluxe queens and king rooms with additional space for a rollaway bed, double rooms, and a one-bed Sweet Suite.

The mood? Bachelor pad in the ’90s.
Location perks? Unique dining experiences: The Haven Rooftop serves a French-inspired menu, Sushi Lab gets experimental with Japanese cuisine, and the Chemistry Room provides an intimate 15-course dining experience.
Budget range? Mid- to high-range.

The Gotham Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Gotham Hotel

6. The Gotham Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 2 of 4

The Gotham Hotel soars 25 storeys above the bustling streets of Manhattan. It has 67 expansive accommodations, with floor-to-ceiling windows that lead to private balconies offering views of the city below. Guestrooms and suites feature lavish amenities such as Molton Brown apothecaries, Dean & Deluca delectables and Nespresso coffee/espresso stations. Tucked away from the hotel’s modern lobby furnishings is Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, where guests can enjoy an intimate restaurant setting with seating for 50. Complementary services include high-speed wifi, a business center, and five public balconies located on the 19th to 23rd floors.

The mood? Urban luxury.
Location perks? Guests receive access to NYSC gym at East 45th.
Budget range? Mid-range to budget-busting, depending what dates you book.

Lotte New York Palace

7. Lotte New York Palace

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

Lotte New York Palace has a rich architectural past, originally built in the 19th century as a mansion for financier Henry Villard. Over the next century, this property became offices to the Archdiocese of New York, and then a hotel built to correspond with the Villard Houses opened in 1980 and underwent a multi-million dollar restoration and refurbishment program. Presently, Lotte New York Palace contains approximately 909 luxurious rooms and spacious residential-style suites. The Towers, the five star portion of the hotel has extravagant suites, starting on floors 41-54 with views of St Patrick’s Cathedral or the city skyline. Guests of the Towers also have access to butler service, an exclusive private lobby and dedicated concierge. The property’s signature restaurant, Villard, encompasses two dining rooms—The Gold Room and Rarities. Its New American menu comprises seasonal breakfast fare. There’s also Trouble’s Trust, a cocktail bar built under the Lobby Grand Staircase; a colorful bakery called Pomme Palais; and a spa and fitness center.

The mood? Ornate and sumptuous.
Location perks? Free transfers to Wall Street and Broadway theatres are available twice daily.
Budget range? Be prepared to spend a fair wadge.

Omni Berkshire Place
Photograph: Courtesy Omni Berkshire Place

8. Omni Berkshire Place

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

Just three blocks from Rockefeller Center, this luxury property is designed to feel like you’re staying in an Upper East Side residence, whether it’s for business or pleasure.The 398 guestrooms are refined with Italian marble bathrooms, fine linens and English Sycamore furnishings. There’s also a modern-day perk—a bedside table with accessible outlets and pullout laptop extension. Eight rooms and suites are also graced with balconies and terraces. Room service is available from morning to late-night. As for dining, Bob’s Steak & Chop House serves prime cuts of beef, including the prestigious prime filet, while also offering breakfast, lunch, Sunday brunch and dinner with a full bar.

The mood? Fifty shades of beige.
Location perks? Theater-lovers will delight in the Rodgers & Hammerstein Suite, where the legendary composers collaborated on “Oklahoma!”.
Budget range? Mid-range.

Michelangelo Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Michaelangelo Hotel

9. Michelangelo Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

One block from Radio City Music Hall, The Michelangelo Hotel brings all the boutique amenities and modern Mediterranean design hospitality to New York City. With 179 guestrooms, business travelers and vacationing guests revel in the luxurious comfort of this urban oasis with its refined rooms, opulent suites and Italian themed restaurant and bar. Available in five room types, each offers a singularly remarkable expression of the modern Italian lifestyle. The property also features a 24-hour fitness center, and a lobby lounge.

The mood? Sleek and chic.
Location perks? The Michelangelo's rooms are among the largest in NYC, a notable rarity among the city's high-end boutique hotels.
Budget range? MIddling, but still pricey.

Baccarat Hotel and Residences New York

10. Baccarat Hotel and Residences New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

As a modern interpretation of classic Parisian hôtel particulier, this New York City luxury property belonging to the French crystal company has approximately 114 exquisite guestrooms and suites designed to feel like pieds-à-terre. You'll find of Baccarat crystal throughout, most notably in the custom-piece chandeliers and a wall behind the entrance formed from nearly 2,000 Harcourt glasses. In-room amenities include custom desks, sconces and table lamps by Baccarat; four-poster beds; marble bathrooms with glass showers accentuated by hand-painted French doors; and a Baccarat-red enamel minibar. The property also contains the Spa de La Mer, the first dedicated spa by the skincare brand, and a 55-foot swimming pool.

The mood? Modern glamour.
Location perks? MoMA is literally across the street.
Budget range? Jaw-drop high.

