Coming off of the 1 train at Canal Street, there isn’t much to see at first. Most of the area is enveloped in green construction walls flanked by the busy highway entryway to I-78. But a statuesque building rises above the fray, here to elevate your sights inside and out. Welcome to the Modernhaus SoHo.

Located on the southwest corner of Soho, ModernHaus SoHo is a boutique hotel that blends art and design. Formerly The James New York - Soho, the 114-room property underwent an extensive year-and-a-half renovation in 2020, before reopening with a new name and new look. The result is a work of art, inside and out. Called a “tribute to Bauhaus,” the hotel houses a staggering amount of modern and contemporary art pulled from the collection of Thor Equities Group founder and owner of Modernhaus SoHo, Jack J. Sitt. The concrete and golden lobby greets guests with three color-splashed portraits from Harland Miller. A towering statue from Kaws titled “Good Intentions” observes the outdoor terrace of the hotel's restaurant, Twenty Three Grand. A-larger-than-life figure of a cartoonish boy from Javier Calleja stands by the elevator. With bulging eyes and a cheeky smile, the character holds a sign that reads “No Art Here.”

Staying in the Skyline King Studio, the rooms mirror the sophistication of Soho with an edge. Elements of dark wood, concrete and tan leather detail the interior, giving the room a modernist feel. But the crown jewel of the room goes to the views themselves. Two walls of the corner studio feature floor-to-ceiling windows giving sights of Soho and Tribeca, and even a few glimpses of the water if you angle your head right. You can catch these views anywhere in the room, including inside the glass-encased bathroom. You may feel emboldened to survey your kingdom like a king in the nude, but for privacy’s sake, I hit the mechanical shutters and went to the bathroom in peace.

This usage of glass is carried on in the hotel’s restaurant, Twenty Three Grand. The greenhouse-like dining room is entirely encased in glass, with a roof that retracts when the weather is pleasant. Reminiscent of a European bistro, the curved dining room is lined with lush greenery, aquamarine tufted booths and black and white tiled floor. Jazzy tunes from the live band only heightened the romantic space when I visited for dinner. The starters were a bit rocky, such as the King Salmon with an avocado mousse that tasted a bit past its prime. And while my dinner date liked the Tomato Carpaccio with hummus, za’atar, breadcrumbs and basil oil, to me, the freshness of the tomatoes was buried in the fray. But the entrées offered more solid options, such as the light angel hair pasta in a pomodoro sauce with delightfully blistered tomatoes that lent a smoky pop. Meanwhile, the half-grilled branzino, which you can order whole, had a minty salsa verde that came to life with a spritz of lime. While the smattering of fresh herbs on top offered a fresh bite, they could’ve easily been chopped to avoid having a whole leaf of basil in my mouth.

But as for a nightcap, that calls for a visit to Jimmy’s. On the 18th floor, Jimmy’s is all about cocktails paired with the killer views. Modeled after Picasso's Blue period, the interior is decked with a bar that runs the length of the space, blue velvet couches and brown tile on the walls. But for the summer months, the open-air rooftop is where it's at, featuring a wooden bar and a roof deck pool that is mainly for show over swimming. To me, that defined the rooftop experience in parts—vibes over substance. While the late-night DJ spun good tunes, walking into “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar did help to set the mood, the crowd was sparse for a Thursday night in August. While I was initially told by the front desk the night would continue as long as the crowd did, the music cut promptly at 1am. And while I minded it less—my commute home was just an elevator ride away—I imagine the walk-ins who had to pay the $20 entry fee (guests get access to the roof for free) would be relatively disappointed. I visited the roof several times, including early in the morning for breakfast as you can order food through the lifeguard. While the views were still killer in the morning, the barflies in the venue were not, and I ended up finishing breakfast in our rooms. But this is not to say Jimmy’s doesn’t warrant a visit. For me, the prime time to trek up the top floor is during the late afternoon to catch the sunset amongst the buildings.

The morning of my departure, I decided to duck into the art-filled lounge and restaurant Jumpin’ Jacks to take a call for work. Immediately, I wish I had spent more time there. The second-floor, all-day eatery is right out of a Mad Men set with warm shades of leather and suede and a winding sofa that nearly takes up the entire interior. Drenched in light thanks to floor-to-ceiling walls, the living room is prime for a breakfast with family or a quiet working lunch. And if you stay until the evening hours, Jumpin’ Jacks draws the shades for an elevated evening of cocktails.

As I went back to the room and gathered my things, I stood in front of the view for one last time. The room is entirely insulated from the noise below, for once making the city a quiet place without people and honking cars—just a glorious skyline. With a sigh, I departed the room, refreshed and as ready as I could be to jump back into reality.

Neighborhood

Short for “South of Houston Street,” Soho is still one of New York’s prime districts for art and shopping. A handful of top designers reside here, including Alexander Wang, Céline and Prada.

Nearby

1. Leslie Lohman Museum of Art: New York’s only LGBTQ+ museum in the city, this hub features galleries, panels and performances celebrating queer art.

2. Lombardi’s: The first-ever pizza joint in America is still around, and it's in Soho. Take a 15-minute walk to visit the oldest pizzeria in the country and leave full and happy by ordering one of their coal-oven baked pizzas.

3. Museum of Ice Cream: This 20,000-square-foot museum has one purpose and one purpose only: ice cream. Buy a ticket to experience 13 multi-sensory exhibits that feature all things cold and in a cone. Pro tip: free and unlimited, full-sized ice scoops are the name of the game here. So gather your friends and see who can stand the chill.

Time Out tip

Modernhaus is dog-friendly! So bring your pup and they’ll get a doggie bed and a bowl for water to sip water among the sky.