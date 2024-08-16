Tribeca is among America's most expensive ZIP codes. But even if you can't afford an apartment here, you can stay the night in this posh neighborhood thanks to Smyth Tribeca. This hotel, located at the intersection of West Broadway and Chambers Street, merges a comfortable atmosphere with high-end design, making for a chic hideaway.

For travelers, the hotel is well located to visit Lower Manhattan attractions, like the Perelman Performing Arts Center, 9/11 Memorial & Museum and the Oculus. Locals will find the location equally charming. It's steps away from the Chambers Street 1, 2, 3 subway station, which made my journey to the hotel super easy.

After a warm greeting from the front desk staff—who offered me a complimentary glass of champagne, yes, please—I headed to my deluxe king room. Awash in gray and white tones, the spacious room fit a king-size bed, a large desk, plenty of closet space and a minibar stocked with local snacks. Oversized black-and-white photographs that capture vintage New York scenes and celebs sipping Manhattans elevate the design and make sure the gray palette doesn’t feel sterile. In my room, the room’s sweeping windows looked out onto the triangle park known as Bogardus Plaza and into red-brick artists’ studios where I even noticed a photoshoot underway. Other rooms look out onto the southern tip of Manhattan with the World Trade Center in view.

En-suite bathrooms echo the bedroom's color scheme and add marble tiling, plenty of counter space for getting ready to go out, and MALIN+GOETZ products. In my room, the shampoo, conditioner, and body wash were mounted beneath the shower head, which meant that shampoo pumped into my hand tended to wash away before it could get to my hair; I wish the products were mounted on the back of the shower instead.

In total, the hotel contains 100 rooms, including 12 suites, four corner king rooms and a penthouse with a dining area and a spacious balcony. Guests can work out in the hotel’s small but equipped gym, which includes a Peloton bike.

While there are tons of excellent dining options in Tribeca, it's definitely worth having dinner at the hotel's Smyth Tavern, a warm American-style spot next to the lobby. The Saint Tropez Branzino with spinach, potatoes, and citrus-beurre blanc is among the most beloved menu items for good reason. The fish, crispy on the outside and tender inside, was one of the best fish dishes I've eaten at an NYC restaurant. I also sampled the spicy tuna on crispy rice, which makes for a fresh and fiery appetizer. No matter what you order, you definitely want to add the warm baguette with herb butter on the side.

Before or after dinner, head next door to Galerie Bar for cocktails in a cozy environment with couches, a fireplace, and a beautifully lit mid-century-style bar. On the menu, choose from classic cocktails (the Vesper martini was bright and citrusy with a pleasant punch) or signature cocktails (go for Girl With the Pearl Earring, not-too-sweet with jasmine-infused vodka and peach essence). There's also a list of dessert cocktails (think Espresso Martinis and Lemon Drops), along with wines and beers. There's one mocktail on the menu (a Pomegranate Margarita Mocktail), and I'd love to see the bar expand its zero-proof options in the future.

Neighborhood

You’re likely to have a run-in with the rich and famous in Tribeca considering that celebs flock to the area's condos and lofts. Prices might be higher down here, but it’s still a prime location for shopping and dining.

Nearby

1. Perelman Performing Arts Center: For a night of live theater, dance, music or opera at a new performing arts center.

2. Mercer Labs Museum of Art and Technology: For a unique new immersive museum created by Roy Nachum that offers 15 different rooms to explore, each one attacking all the senses upon entrance.

3. One World Observatory: For one of the best views in the city and a trippy elevator experience.

Time Out tip

Call the hotel to inquire about the SleepMore at Smyth package. In addition to discounted room rates, guests also enjoy breakfast in bed, along with a magnesium sleep spray, your choice of pillows, and a special tea to help promote a good night's sleep.