Prior to 2023, a cursory Google search for the phrase “FiDi hotel” would bring up plentiful options, from luxury outfits (The Beekman, The Wall Street) to your standard hotel-chain fare (Radissons, Holiday Inns and the like). But it wasn’t until March of that year that a singular hotel took on that SEO search as its official name, with the 131-room FiDi Hotel aiming to be “a welcome harbor for business travelers and holidaymakers in New York City’s Financial District.”

And welcome it is: Though similarly priced, the FiDi Hotel is immediately substantially cooler than the DoubleTree by Hilton rooted right across the street, with friendly, recommendation-ready staffers at the concierge desk and some rogue disco balls pepping up the industrial rawness of the lobby space. (Though there’s little in the way of seating downstairs, but more on that in a bit.) Designed by the New York-based firm Kroesser + Strat Design, the Stone Street building itself features a multi-colored, Piet Mondrian-inspired glass façade, hinting at the modern sleekness highlighted within.

Ranging from 151-square-foot Superior Queen accommodations to 283-square-foot Executive King suites, each guest room is edgily dressed with wood-motif wallpaper, brass light fixtures and bold black-and-white artwork, along with thoughtfully luxe touches like SMEG mini-fridges, high-fashion art books and sumptuous white linens. Though clean and spacious, the bathrooms are slightly less than tranquil with their dizzying, all-over geometric tiles, and could benefit from some storage. Similarly, the larger suites with private terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows are well worth the splurge, but could make better use of their square footage in the living room space—if you want to enjoy your complimentary coffee from the hotel’s second-floor lounge (where, graciously, there is plenty of seating) or a surprise bottle of bubbly from the reception staff, there’s really nowhere to set it down in the sofa area.

Speaking of drinks, there is a bar on premises—the SpareChange Lounge on the 30th and 31st floors, which is glammed up with velvet mid-century seating, a statement marble bar and more of those fun-loving disco balls—but at the time of my stay, the FiDi Hotel wasn’t offering any food and beverage just yet, with the lounge instead operating solely on an event-space basis. To make up for that lack, though, the hotel has savvily capitalized on its central location and partnered with local restaurants to offer deals and discounts for guests.

Once full food-and-drink capability materializes, the FiDi Hotel will have all of the makings of a five-star experience for a less than five-star price, especially in comparison to the drabber chain options nearby—it just needs an extra ottoman or two.

Neighborhood

Located in the Financial District, the FiDi Hotel is within easy walking distance of some of downtown Manhattan's most notable historic buildings and popular attractions like the New York Stock Exchange, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, the South Street Seaport and, if you really want to hit that 10,000 step goal, the Brooklyn Bridge.

Nearby

Battery Park: For scenic wonders both natural (those perennial gardens) and man-made (the Statue of Libery) Brookfield Place: For hyper-luxury shopping right on the waterfront, from Ferragamo to Gucci Pier 17: For an alfresco concert venue with an all-star lineup (think Billie Eilish, Blondie and Brett Young)

Time Out tip

If it's your first time staying in the Financial District, the hotel offers a handy "Stay and Stroll" package for a three- or five-night stay, which includes a walking tour of Lower Manhattan hosted by Interboro Tours.