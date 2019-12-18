The 50 best movies of the 2010s

Time Out: Richard, Boyhood is our film of the decade, congratulations. It feels like a decade-defining work. After spending so many years making it, was it a difficult movie to say goodbye to?

Richard Linklater: Had the movie had a more open-ended story, we’d probably still be shooting! But we had that built-in lifespan—first through 12th grades—and that was it. I think we all had a hard time saying goodbye to it because it had become such a part of our lives. To have had 12 years of being in creative production mode and then to suddenly be speaking of it in the past tense, as a completed work, was jarring. Even when the film was in theaters, we all kind of looked at each other and went, “We should still be shooting.” The feeling slowly dissipated, but it took a few years.