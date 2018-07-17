The best acts to see at Afropunk Brooklyn 2018

The legendary Detroit DJ and producer is revered in dance music circles for his pioneering, and quite often seemingly outright contrarian, contributions to house music. His no-holds-barred sets, which are contractually required to last no less than three hours, often include records that most DJs wouldn’t play anywhere near a club, much less for a dance floor at peak hour. In Parrish’s case however, the approach works, and such is his unwavering dedication to his craft and the resulting devotion of his fans, that even when it doesn’t, it still does.