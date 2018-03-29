Electric Zoo 2018 lineup features Marshmello, Martin Garrix and more

Ah, spring in New York City. The warm weather is (slowly) returning and New Yorkers are anxiously awaiting the day they can put their puffer coats in storage for good. And trust us, we're excited too, but we'd be lying if we said we didn't already have our sights set on summer.

Cue Electric Zoo festival. This Labor Day weekend (August 31–September 2, 2018), NYC’s premiere electronic music festival returns to Randalls Island for its momentous 10th edition. The highly anticipated summer fest brings together electronic music's biggest names for three full days of dance madness: But who exactly are these superstars?

Earlier today, Electric Zoo revealed phase one of its 2018 lineup and we're already nervous about overlapping set times! Initial headliners include Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Virutalself and Kaskade, with the latter having performed at the inaugural event back in 2009. Of course, it wouldn't be a festival announcement without a bunch of covered up names on the flyer. What surprises does Electric Zoo have in store for their big anniversary event? We wouldn't be shocked if EZoo pulled out all the stops this year.

Three-day passes are already on sale (and available via Time Out) and there are plenty more acts to still be announced. Check out the poster below and start planning your perfect festival look.