Hot 97 Summer Jam Lineup 2018 is here

This is the 25th anniversary of NYC radio station Hot 97's annual hip-hop fest, Summer Jam, which takes place Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Metlife Stadium. Pulitzer Prize winning rapper Kendrick Lamar tops the bill at the showcase for hip-hop artists. Joining Lamar are Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Swizz Beatz & Friends, Remy Ma, A Boogie and more. In addition to the main stage, the fest also hosts rising acts (Famous Dex, Jay Critch, Don Q) on the "festival stage" outside the stadium. Tickets go on sale soon.

Lamar's headling slot is only a week after his TDE label tour comes through the NYC area. Unlike the last few years, when Hot 97 Summer Jam and Governors Ball overlapped, the music fests will run on consecutive weekends in 2018, so you're free to attend both. Check out the full lineup of talent below.

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2018 lineup

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

Swizz Beatz & Friends

Tory Lanez

A$AP Ferg

Remy Ma

Rich The Kid

Bobby & Jabba w/ Aidonia, Kranium & Konshens

Megan Ryte & Friends

A Boogie

Hood Celebrityy

Famous Sex

Jay Critch

Don Q

Snoopy Dinero