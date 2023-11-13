Plus, tips on how to best view this year's spectacular tree.

The Rockefeller Center Tree has officially arrived in New York City, ready to be primped and bedecked for its moment in the spotlight this holiday season. This beautiful—and really, really big—tree doesn't need much of a glow-up, as it's already a stunning spectacle.

In honor of the tree's arrival, we compiled 10 fascinating facts that’ll not only blow your mind but get you into the spirit of the season. So read on, then make plans to visit the tree this year for a special holiday memory.

RECOMMENDED: Best Christmas things to do in NYC for a magical time this holiday season

1. It's giant

This year’s Norway Spruce stands 80 feet tall and 43 feet in diameter. Believe it or not, that’s not even the tallest tree in Rockefeller Center history. In 1999, a tree from Connecticut measured in at 100 feet tall! This year’s tree weighs about 12 tons—that’s equivalent to 12 grand pianos or approximately two woolly mammoths.

2. It's an octogenarian

The tree is around 80 to 85 years old, meaning it dates back to the late 1930s or early 1940s.

Photograph: Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer | The McGinley family with their tree.

3. It's local

This year's tree comes from Vestal, New York in the Binghamton region. It was donated by the McGinley family. Jackie McGinley told Here In NY that the family never expected their tree would end up at Rockefeller Center. But when presented with the chance, they couldn't pass it up.

"Having the opportunity to bring joy to millions of people was one we would never think of passing up," she said.

Back in June, Rockefeller Center's chief gardener Erik Pauze spotted the tree at the McGinley's home and stopped by to ask if he could take a look. Over the summer, Pauze came back to water and feed the tree, getting it ready for the big day.

"What I look for is a tree you would want in your living room, but on a grander scale. It’s got that nice, perfect shape all around. And most of all, it’s gotta look good for those kids who turn the corner at 30 Rock; it needs to instantly put a huge smile on their faces. It needs to evoke that feeling of happiness," Pauze told The Center magazine.

Here’s how they transport the tree to NYC.

4. It's glam

More than 50,000 multi-colored LEDs wrap around and around the tree. That equals approximately 5 miles of wire—and a lot of work to string the lights.

Photograph: Diane Bondareff, AP Images for Tishman Speyer

5. It knows the power of a good accessory

The star atop the tree absolutely dazzles. Architect Daniel Libeskind designed the star in 2018. This three-dimensional Swarovski stunner weighs about 900 pounds and features 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.

6. It helps even after the holiday season

After inspiring joy during the holiday season, the tree is recycled. It's donated to Habitat for Humanity, where the lumber is used to build homes for those in need. The wood is used for flooring, furniture and cabinetry, helping to build Habitat homes from New York to Mississippi.

Construction teams even brand the wood with a special stamp indicating its Rockefeller Center history. A woman named Lakisha, who has a Habitat home, says she cherishes seeing the commemorative stamp in her pantry and cabinets.

"Every day, it’s a beautiful reminder of how far I've come," she told Habitat for Humanity. "And that you should never give up on your dreams, no matter what."

7. It's green — literally

The 50,000 lights that wrap around the tree are energy-efficient LEDs, which draw a fraction of the power of more traditional bulbs.

Photograph: Courtesy of Rockefeller Group Inc. | The first Rockefeller Center Tree in 1931

8. It's got a long history

The Rockefeller Center tree tradition dates back almost a century. In 1931, construction workers building Rockefeller Center put up a Christmas tree, and the tradition began. Two years later in 1933, the first formal Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony was held; that tree sported 700 lights.

During World War II in 1942, three trees were placed on Rockefeller Plaza, one decorated in red, one in white and one in blue to show support for America's troops.

Over the years, the tree lighting ceremony has grown into the spectacular event we know and love today.

9. It once housed a tiny owl

After the tree arrived in 2020, staff were surprised to find a tiny stowaway tucked in its branches: A saw-whet owl they named Rocky (short for Rockefeller). The bird was thirsty and hungry (and probably terrified) after the journey, but she thrived with care from wildlife rescuers and was able to be released back into the wild, NBC News reported.

It doesn't sound like any creatures were found in the branches this year, but maybe Flaco, the Eurasian eagle-owl who escaped from Central Park Zoo will come by for a visit. After all, he's been flying around Manhattan this fall.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

10. It welcomes all to visit

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 29, from 7-10pm at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. If you want to beat the crowds, though, there are plenty of other days to see the tree. After the official ceremony, it be lit daily from 5am-midnight until January 13. On Christmas Day, the tree is lit for 24 hours and on New Year’s Eve it is lit from 5am to 9pm.