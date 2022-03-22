10 gorgeous photos of cherry blossoms in NYC right now

[title]
One of NYC’s most beloved harbingers of spring, the city’s many beautiful pink cherry blossoms, have once again erupted in gorgeous displays across the five boroughs. The pink trees have already started to bloom in Central Park and at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Just be sure to stop by and see them soon! The trees generally boom for about a week before dropping their petals to the ground.
Cherry blossom season is on its way! 🌸 Get to know some of the cherry blossoms you'll discover in our parks. Okame cherry trees are the first to bloom, earlier than the more famous Yoshino and Kwanzan cherry trees. Let us know if you see any cherry blossoms! #SignsofSpringNYC pic.twitter.com/JJuzGylqmL— NYC Parks (@NYCParks) March 17, 2022
Looking for where else you might be able to check out some of the trees? Here are the best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC. After that, if you’re still looking for a floral fix, plan a trip to the 2022 Macy’s Flower Show or the Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden.
Spring is here! 🌸🌸🌸#SignsofSpringNYC— Gigi A (@gigi_nyc) March 19, 2022
#CentralParkBloomWatch pic.twitter.com/iyAo3IpAxj
Happy first day of Spring 🌸🌸🌸— NewYorkCityKopp (@KellyrKopp) March 20, 2022
Central Park, NYC pic.twitter.com/uclFHboKhb
You know spring is near when Cherry Blossoms begin to bloom. I captured this earlier today in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ELXQEqX1me— Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) March 14, 2022
More cherry blossoms are on the way! 🌸 Many cherry trees (like this one) have horizontal lines on their smooth bark. These lines, called lenticels, allow the tree to breathe through its bark! pic.twitter.com/GZzLKeEtrh— NYC Parks (@NYCParks) March 22, 2022
Cherry blossoms, Central Park! 🌸 pic.twitter.com/Lx3aUwbi5q— Custom NYC Tours (@customnyctours) March 21, 2022
Now's the time to see the cherry blossoms at Flushing Meadows Corona Park! 🌸 #SignsofSpringNYC https://t.co/H2036jghLZ— NYC Parks (@NYCParks) March 21, 2022
Pretty in purple this morning 💜. We have our own cherry blossoms blooming in @CentralParkNYC another gorgeous day to #getoutside. Happy first day of equinox spring 🌺🌸🤧 pic.twitter.com/vflGh7iapH— NYCRobyn 📷 (@NYCRobyn) March 20, 2022
Spring blossoms! @CentralParkNYC @My_Cen_ParkNYC @NYCParks @nycfeelings @NYCSightsSounds #nyc #iloveny #cherryblossoms #nycpix #nycphotography #flowersofnyc pic.twitter.com/vuzIuvohOr— Sara Pines (@sarampines) March 21, 2022
Same in @CentralParkNYC #CherryBlossoms Along the reservoir on the west side. https://t.co/8ekTZgJy47 pic.twitter.com/R74mK161NO— NYCRobyn 📷 (@NYCRobyn) March 20, 2022
Spring in full swing in #GreenwoodCemetery and in our @NYCParks #CherryBlossoms #NYC— GothamToGo (@afinelyne) March 19, 2022
Spring in Full Swing at Green-Wood Cemetery & New York City Parks https://t.co/EaRMolp9hT via @AFineLyne pic.twitter.com/0oEe0fARrP