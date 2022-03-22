10 gorgeous photos of cherry blossoms in NYC right now

The striking trees are in full bloom all over the city.

One of NYC’s most beloved harbingers of spring, the city’s many beautiful pink cherry blossoms, have once again erupted in gorgeous displays across the five boroughs. The pink trees have already started to bloom in Central Park and at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Just be sure to stop by and see them soon! The trees generally boom for about a week before dropping their petals to the ground.

Cherry blossom season is on its way! 🌸 Get to know some of the cherry blossoms you'll discover in our parks. Okame cherry trees are the first to bloom, earlier than the more famous Yoshino and Kwanzan cherry trees. Let us know if you see any cherry blossoms! #SignsofSpringNYC pic.twitter.com/JJuzGylqmL — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) March 17, 2022

Looking for where else you might be able to check out some of the trees? Here are the best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC. After that, if you’re still looking for a floral fix, plan a trip to the 2022 Macy’s Flower Show or the Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden.

Happy first day of Spring 🌸🌸🌸

Central Park, NYC pic.twitter.com/uclFHboKhb — NewYorkCityKopp (@KellyrKopp) March 20, 2022

You know spring is near when Cherry Blossoms begin to bloom. I captured this earlier today in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ELXQEqX1me — Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) March 14, 2022

More cherry blossoms are on the way! 🌸 Many cherry trees (like this one) have horizontal lines on their smooth bark. These lines, called lenticels, allow the tree to breathe through its bark! pic.twitter.com/GZzLKeEtrh — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) March 22, 2022

Cherry blossoms, Central Park! 🌸 pic.twitter.com/Lx3aUwbi5q — Custom NYC Tours (@customnyctours) March 21, 2022

Now's the time to see the cherry blossoms at Flushing Meadows Corona Park! 🌸 #SignsofSpringNYC https://t.co/H2036jghLZ — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) March 21, 2022