10 jaw-dropping New York City apartments you can tour from your couch right now

Being stuck at home could be a lot easier if your apartment had a Jacuzzi tub, a large eat-in kitchen, a grassy backyard and a private rooftop with a surround sound system, but as it is, many of us live in the quintessential, itty-bitty New York City apartment.

That's why it can be fun to take a look at some of the most extravagant and beautiful homes this city has to offer and imagine what it'd be like to live there. Call it voyeurism, call it covetous, call it whatever you like, but looking at these homes lets us act on our curiosity about what it's like to live large in the Big Apple.

For example, for a cool $14.9 million, you could live inside the original NYPD headquarters on Centre Street that was designed at the turn of the 20th century. This four-story dome penthouse has 360-degree views of the city skyline and has a newly-adjoined residence that could be for staff or family. The light streams in through skylights and large windows and a black steel rod spiral staircase and elevator can connect you to the second level. It's definitely one of the most stunning homes on the market through Douglas Elliman right now. (See the full listing here.)

Scroll down to see this and nine other crazy-amazing real estate listings that'll blow your socks off.

The Police Building at 240 Centre St

421 Broome St

Located inside the Tulip Building, this penthouse goes for a whopping $43.7 million. With four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, it definitely boasts a lot of space. It was built in 1873 and has direct elevator access to each living area. Its 15-foot-high arched windows let in sunshine and look out on Soho. The most striking asset is probably its 20-foot brick barrel-vaulted ceiling kitchen, which has an 86-inch range, granite countertop/backsplash and wood-burning fireplace. Outside on its private terrace, accessible by six sets of French doors, is a heated spa, a fountain, a wood-burning fireplace, and a TV alcove. Do we need to keep going? The full listing at Douglas Elliman is here.

The Dakota, 1 West 72nd Street, 76

If you've ever wondered what the famous Dakota looks like on the inside, this is one of its apartments to feast your eyes on. Listed with Douglas Elliman at $10 million, it has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, with 12-foot-high ceilings, a double living room, a library, original moldings and wainscoting, incredible wood-burning fireplaces and a 21-foot grand entry gallery perfect for entertaining. Its library overlooks the Dakota courtyard and its master suite has, not one, but two large bathrooms, one of marble and one of bleached mahogany wood. The full listing is here.

1 Central Park South

One could live like a king (or queen) inside this ornate residence decorated in gold. Inside The Plaza Residences, the four-bed, four-bath $45 million home is the epitome of grand NYC living. Its opulence includes paneled walls, crystal chandeliers, inlay floors, a Plaza turret, and a study with a personal library, among other luxuries. It's easy to imagine lounging around in a bathrobe here—the master suite has a spa bath with a jetted tub, a massive walk-in shower in onyx and a huge panel that overlooks Central Park. Needless to say, Kevin McCallister's suite's doesn't even compare. The Douglas Elliman listing is here.

7 Bond Street 2A

Heading south to Noho, this $2.3 million condo may not have gold molding, but it packs a pretty punch. The one-bed, one-bath pre-war loft is located on a cobblestone street and has 13 foot ceilings, huge windows and exposed brick. It's the NYC apartment building of your dreams. It's been renovated so although it has over 100 years in existence, it's comfortable, especially with a large master bedroom and bathroom, a library and a huge lofted area with a staircase that could be used as a guest room, office or storage space. The listing is here with Halstead.

301 East 61st St 9A

Inside The Clare, this $3.1 million apartment has the views. Completely light-filled with floor-to-ceiling windows, with ceilings that reach to 18 feet tall, this space is a modern marvel. A glassy and wooden staircase leads to an incredible master suite with tons of closet space, motorized blackout shades, and a bathroom with both a shower and a tub. The loft-like space has plenty of room for entertaining, complete with a terrace. The listing is here with Halstead.

106 Waverly Place

It's enough that this nearly $3 million Greenwich Village condo has a hidden closet behind a staircase (accessible by pulling the copy of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes), but more investigation shows that the recently renovated 19th century townhouse has been home to celebrities, from playwrights to pop stars, according to Corcoran, which has the listing. If you're not amazed yet, it also has huge Village charm with a brick-lined dining area, wide-plank oak hardwood floors, beautiful wood elements, from fireplaces to crown molding and three bedrooms with two bathrooms. It's move-in ready, too—it's fully furnished. If only! The full listing is with Corcoran.

328 West 23rd St

This $17.8 million Chelsea townhouse has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and a 40-foot-deep garden with actual grass. We're not done yet—there's a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, a chef's eat-in kitchen, a playroom and laundry room, a 110-inch drop-down screen with a 4K 3D projector, and a rooftop that you can water fully-grown plants on as you listen to your outdoor sound system. Huge side note: The building was once part of the Leo House, which was a hotel designed for German immigrants after World War I, and for a long time, it was the home of The Sisters of Saint Agnes ... Mother Teresa actually stayed here when visiting New York, according to Corcoran. Excuse us while we pick our jaws off the floor. The full listing is here.

114 East 65th St

This $18 million listing is with Douglas Elliman here.

854 Fifth Avenue

This one is no longer on the market, but that doesn't mean we can't look.

We hope you've enjoyed our property peep show!

