15 fabulous things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 30

Dance Yourself Clean Baby’s All Right; 11pm; $10

Indie-pop junkies come together for a night of rapturous dancing at this monthly bash, which began in Seattle before expanding to Los Angeles, Brooklyn and Portland, Oregon. Lose yourself to jams from Purity Ring, CHVRCHES, Charli XCX, Robyn, Daft Punk, Empire of the Sun and, of course, LCD Soundsystem.

Pregame Your Brain Caveat; 6pm; free

This brainy happy hour invites experts to gather around the bar to share knowledge, games and trivia centered on a fascinating­—and often esoteric—topic. At March 16's "Your Brain on Sex, Drugs, and Rock & Roll" edition, learn how your favorite vices stimulate your brain.

Despacio Knockdown Center; 8pm; $47

LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy and Soulwax's David and Stephen Dewaele team up for this extremely dope three-day, all-vinyl music fest. Get down to eight-hour sets from the trio three nights in a row, and be sure to keep the night going with custom drinks from the Four Horsemen.

Sat 31

The Standard High Line Easter Celebration The Standard, High Line; 10am; free

Forget chocolate bunnies. Mingle with the real thing at the Standard High Line's Easter powwow, which includes an outdoor (and complimentary) petting zoo. Canoodle with ducklings, goats, turtles and more, hit the Biergarten for an egg hunt, then top it all off with Sunday brunch at the Standard Grill. And maybe a chocolate bunny, too.

Matte Black at various locations; 9pm; $62–$65

A Brooklyn warehouse becomes a pop-up playground for art and hard dance music at this lit annual event, this time featuring DJs Dixon, Culoe De Song, Masha, DJ Hell and more.

Orchid Evenings New York Botanical Garden; 6:30pm; $38

The Botanical Garden's stunning annual exhibition lights up for special weekend evenings in the spring. Indulge your senses with custom cocktails and yummy vittles while DJs and performers delight you under an arched facade of colorful orchids. You’re sure to find inner peace beside the verdant flowers.

Egg-stravaganza Egg Hunt Brooklyn Boulders Queensbridge; 10am; $15–$20

Rock-climbing gym Brooklyn Boulders presents its third-annual vertical egg hunt for the athletic and adventurous. The event is open to all ages (kids ages 4–12 must be supervised by an adult) and tickets include a BKB Eggstravaganza tote bag. Parents climb for free so get up there help your kiddos find the best prizes.

Barnyard Egg Hunt Queens County Farm Museum; 11am; $10, advanced ticket required

New York’s oldest continuously farmed site is throwing a party for the season. Take the kids to dance the bunny hop, participate in the egg toss or egg roll, snap pictures with their bunny mascot Whiskers and hunt for eggs in the orchard. Once you’re done with all the themed activities, feed the barn animals and take a hayride tour.

Bugapalooza 2018 Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!; 8pm; $29–$69

Though 80% of the world regularly eats insects, it seems the rest of us are still holding on to our classic carnivore habits. Dig deep into the delicious, protein-packed world of bug cuisine at this fest for the daring, featuring expert dishes from Brooklyn Bugs' Chef Joseph Yoon. After trying chapulines popcorn and grilled cheese with cricket bites, you'll likely have a new eating obsession.

Who Made The Potato Salad: Women of Color Take Over; The Tank; 11pm; $10

Written, directed, performed and produced exclusively by women of color, this killer show challenges some of the city's fiercest comedians to craft an original sketch comedy performance in one day. Along with the hastily-made shenanigans, the tight community brings drinks, cookout bites, dancers and a DJ to the Tank for a wild after party. Look to X Mayo—the crew's leader, as your new comedy messiah.

TOKiMONSTA Brooklyn Steel; 8pm; $25

This is the stage name of L.A. producer Jennifer Lee, who makes psychedelic hip-hop with skittering electronic beats. Fans of Flying Lotus will likely dig her sound (in fact, she’s signed to the producer’s label, Brainfeeder). Expect new tunes here from her latest, Lune Rouge, written during the producer's recovery from brain surgery.

Sun 1

Satanic Bingo Night Bizarre; 7pm; $7 suggested donation

Kathryn Dunn hosts this devilish event in Bushwick featuring bingo, burlesque, sideshow performers and more. Enjoy performances by Jack Sullivan, Deity Delgado and Scooter Pie, plus tarot readings from Somewhat Vague. Get in on a game for $5 and if the bingo demons smile upon you, you may even walk out with a prize.

Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival at various locations; 10am; free

One of the best things to do for Easter is stroll along Fifth Avenue during one of New York’s silliest processions: The Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. NYC has a march entirely dedicated to outlandishly decorated hats. Before you sit down for a delicious Easter feast at one of the city’s best restaurants, hop to St. Patrick’s Cathedral to watch the show or promenade your own over-the-top bonnet. While you won’t see any floats at this parade, we think head-toppers in the shape of some of the best New York attractions (like the Coney Island Cyclone) certainly make up for it.

Wicked Frozen St. Luke’s Theatre; 7:30pm; $40–$60

Like an ice capade infused with psychedelic drugs, this musical parody of Wicked and Frozen goes wild to hit every mark a fan could desire. Join a talented cast as they take on characters like Adele Dazeem, Kristen Chenobell and Elsaba and journey through distorted versions of cherished intellectual properties, all with a sharp satirical eye on their surroundings.

Bacon Bits: Comedy Brunch The Stand: 3:30pm; $15, includes brunch, $20 includes bottomless mimosas

Join the always-game Remy Kassimir for this reliably-stellar comedy show over brunch. While you down mimosas, Kassimir and her favorite funny friends tear the house down with killer sets.