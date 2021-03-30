The best things to do for Easter in NYC

Enjoy the (finally!) thawing weather by checking out these great things to do for Easter. NYC offers a range of things to do this year from outdoor egg hunts—yes, even for adults—to a virtual Easter Bonnet Parade. In case the weather is lousy, head indoors to one of the city’s best New York attractions for this year's Orchid Spotlight at the New York Botanical Garden. Whether you go to church or find religion in the city’s best brunch, don your Sunday best, kick up your heels and enjoy the greatest things to do in spring.

