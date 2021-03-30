The best things to do for Easter in NYC
Searching for things to do for Easter in NYC? Go to the Easter Bonnet Parade, check out some egg hunts and join a booze cruise.
Enjoy the (finally!) thawing weather by checking out these great things to do for Easter. NYC offers a range of things to do this year from outdoor egg hunts—yes, even for adults—to a virtual Easter Bonnet Parade. In case the weather is lousy, head indoors to one of the city’s best New York attractions for this year's Orchid Spotlight at the New York Botanical Garden. Whether you go to church or find religion in the city’s best brunch, don your Sunday best, kick up your heels and enjoy the greatest things to do in spring.
Best things to do for Easter in NYC
1. Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival
"Sunday best" gets a new meaning during this annual procession, wherein participants show off elaborately constructed hats—we’re talking noggin-toppers shaped like the NYC skyline and the Coney Island Cyclone, not just a boring old fedora. The tradition started in the mid-1800s, when high-society ladies would promenade in their Easter finery after church, and has since evolved into a showcase for millinery. This year it'll be online for the second year in a row. Guests are asked to participate in five categories: Matching Mask & Hat; Eco-Chic; The Fashionista; Glam Pet; and Easter Best.
2. Spotlight on Orchids at NYBG
The New York Botanical Garden is forgoing its Orchid Show this year but is doing a limited Spotlight on Orchids across select galleries of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, including intimate displays of orchids in brilliant white and striking colors set against the foliage of aroids, ferns, and bromeliads—planted as they might be found in nature and blending gracefully with their surroundings, NYBG says. You'll get to discover unusual orchids and artful floral creations by Botanical Garden horticulturists that combine expressive orchids with rocks, tree trunks, vines, and other found materials.
3. Green Meadows Farms Easter Egg Hunts
Looking for something to do with kids this Easter? This is your best bet when it comes to Easter Egg hunts in the city this year. In addition to meeting petting animals, you'll also be able to squeeze in a visit to the bunny barn and a photo opp with Whiskers the Easter Bunny. There are hunts being held on April 2, 3 and 4 this weekend.
4. Easter Day Cruise
Looking to try something a bit different for Easter this year? Take it to the sea with this Easter Fun Day Cruise and Egg Hunt with event cruises. In addition to an on-board Easter Sunday brunch, you'll be able to keep the kids entertained with an egg hunt at sea!
5. Labyrinth at Queens Drive-in
Searching for Easter Eggs is kind of like trying to find a way out of a Labyrinth, right? We'll allowe it. The Queens Drive-In at NYC’s iconic Flushing Meadows Corona Park is back for spring and they're screening a special presentation of Labyrinth this Easter Sunday.
6. Easter Lunch Cruise
This relaxed, two-and-a-half hour buffet cruise will take you on a journey around Manhattan across the Hudson River and East River. Along with spectacular views of the city skyline, you'll also be able to enjoy a buffet lunch and live DJ entertainment.
