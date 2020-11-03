New YorkChange city
Image: Courtesy @thomashengge

20 scenes from Election Day 2020 in NYC

The five boroughs got out the vote today alongside scenes of encouragement, anxiousness and hope.

Will Gleason
Election Day in NYC is well underway. 

If you haven't voted yet, there's still time! We've got all the info you need on how to vote today (including how to find your polling location) here. If you've already voted, take that "I Voted" sticker and bring it to one of these awesome local spots for deals and more.

Even though you can still vote until 9pm tonight, there's still been plenty of amazing moments from New Yorkers encouraging one another, entertaining those waiting in lines and showing off their civic pride. Here are 20 of our favorites we've seen so far.

1. The Black Chef Movement feeding the polls

Come find us in Brooklyn. Feeding the polls and making good trouble.

2. Musicians from the Met Opera serenading a polling station

3. A GOTV skeleton

4. Political graffiti in Soho

5. A barricaded Trump Tower

6. A noticeably dark Rockefeller Center

7. An early morning poll worker

8. A Vote NYC face mask

9. Extra protection around the Fox News building

10. An empty Sixth Avenue

11. A civic-minded pup

12. Princess Lookeroo performing outside the Brooklyn Museum

13. Pizza to the polls

14. A view of Election Day's sunset

15. Police outside Barclays Center

16. The Empire State Building shining red, white and blue

17. A dog racing to the polls

18. Press gathering in Times Square

19. Election Day in the East Village

Election Day walkabout in the village. 11/3/2020

20. An Election Day bake sale

