20 scenes from Election Day 2020 in NYC

The five boroughs got out the vote today alongside scenes of encouragement, anxiousness and hope.

Election Day in NYC is well underway.

If you haven't voted yet, there's still time! We've got all the info you need on how to vote today (including how to find your polling location) here. If you've already voted, take that "I Voted" sticker and bring it to one of these awesome local spots for deals and more.

Even though you can still vote until 9pm tonight, there's still been plenty of amazing moments from New Yorkers encouraging one another, entertaining those waiting in lines and showing off their civic pride. Here are 20 of our favorites we've seen so far.

1. The Black Chef Movement feeding the polls

2. Musicians from the Met Opera serenading a polling station

3. A GOTV skeleton

4. Political graffiti in Soho

5. A barricaded Trump Tower

BREAKING - Trump Tower is now surrounded by New York Police Department (NYPD) trucks and fences.pic.twitter.com/ResljWBAc0 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 3, 2020

6. A noticeably dark Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Center transformed into Democracy Plaza on #ElectionDay always a fun place to be in NYC as election results come in, this year it’s all boarded up. 😞#Election2020 #ElectionDay2020 https://t.co/hHZtrik6ZN — Laura (@fashion7thave) November 3, 2020

7. An early morning poll worker

Goodmorning New York! Here’s a spirited poll worker welcoming in the ~20 people who’d lined up at dawn to cast a ballot at the Campos Community Center in the East Village. pic.twitter.com/m4XVynMvDZ — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) November 3, 2020

8. A Vote NYC face mask

It's #ElectionDay!!! 🗳 This is THE MOST important election of our lives! If you haven't already, go #VOTE!!! I'm working as a poll worker in NYC. We can't endure another 4 years of this orange buffoon! Time to vote for hope/change/compassion... #VoteBiden #VoteBidenHarris2020 🌊 pic.twitter.com/J1vyGW6rsy — Abby ❤🤍(🎗14x 🏆) (@AbbyRani) November 3, 2020

9. Extra protection around the Fox News building

10. An empty Sixth Avenue

Never thought I’d do this on 6th Ave in NYC. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/JoA8PodoIk — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) November 3, 2020

11. A civic-minded pup

12. Princess Lookeroo performing outside the Brooklyn Museum

Samara Cohen, a.k.a. Princess Lockerooo, dances with #JoyToThePolls outside the Brooklyn Museum polling station #Election2020



🎥: Krisanne Johnson pic.twitter.com/DnDl3D1VIA — New York Magazine (@NYMag) November 3, 2020

13. Pizza to the polls

Just your local #VoterSupport team, slinging slices and keeping voter energy high with some old school jams✊



Thank you again @Delizia92 for donating food today for #PizzaToThePolls at the Isaacs Center polling place! #UpperEastSide #NYC #Vote2020 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/GCCWuBbx5b — Rebecca Lamorte (@RebeccaLamorte) November 3, 2020

14. A view of Election Day's sunset

15. Police outside Barclays Center

16. The Empire State Building shining red, white and blue

17. A dog racing to the polls

18. Press gathering in Times Square

Once again, Times Square is a main stage for conversations and coverage of Election Day in America. The press are now gathering at the plazas to begin reporting on Election Day to viewers at home, in NYC and around the world. #ElectionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/SHgoJJ9HxG — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) November 3, 2020

19. Election Day in the East Village

View this post on Instagram Election Day walkabout in the village. 11/3/2020 A post shared by Thomas Hengge (@thomashengge) on Nov 3, 2020 at 12:47pm PST

20. An Election Day bake sale

I had to stop by @PS116NYC for their annual Election Day bake sale.



Voting is even better when you have snacks + can help your local public school. pic.twitter.com/bMj1LqNiXW — Keith Powers (@KeithPowersNYC) November 3, 2020

