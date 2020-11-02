The best election day deals in NYC

From coffee to cheesecake, your "I Voted" sticker unlocks these restaurant deals across the city.

The election results on November 3rd are up in the air (remember 2016?). But there’s one thing New Yorkers can count on: Your “I Voted” sticker is a ticket to a number of Election Day deals in NYC at restaurants and bars across the city.

If you’re in line waiting to vote, Pizza at the Pools is doing some admirable work feeding citizens and poll workers. If you’re looking to pick up a meal or treats to stress eat your way through the day, here are some of the best Election Day deals NYC has to offer.

Get a free La Colombe 8-ounce coffee with a voting sticker today and tomorrow at this curated Soho market.

You get a $7 discount off all full-priced cakes sold online through November 3rd. Cupcakes ($4.25) and 6-inch cheesecakes ($18.95) with a “Vote” logo will be sold at the Brooklyn location (386 Flatbush Avenue). The promotion also coincides with the iconic restaurant’s 70th anniversary.

Are you an optimist or a pessimist this election cycle? James, the cozy neighborhood restaurant in Prospect Heights, has you covered either way this November 3rd. They’ve curated two Election Survival Kits: The Optimist ($130) includes a bottle of pét-nat, two plum margaritas and ingredients for pasta with a black walnut pesto (there’s an apple crisp for dessert, too). For The Pessimist ($145), there’s a heavier-hitting bottle of red and two Dystopian Negronis to pair with two hanger steaks.

Crop Circle’s guokui—a thin, crispy flatbread filled with various fillings, such as spicy beef to brown sugar, from Northern China—are sold at a 50% discount for one order with a I Voted sticker. It’s only available until midnight on November 2nd.

This popular Turkish restaurant on the Upper West Side is offering a free appetizer—the spinach yarma (a yogurt-based spread with barley, garlic, black sesame and za'atar)—if you show your I Voted sticker. It’s available the entire week.

You I Voted sticker gets you a free homemade biscuit with strawberry butter with any purchase from the menu (think comfort food like reubens or mac and cheese).

All participating Krispy Kreme locations will be giving away free Original Glazed doughnuts—you don’t even have to show your sticker. In fact, they have their own stickers to hand out on Election Day.

