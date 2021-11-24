2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade street closures and where to watch

There's a lot to know about this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, from the arrival of a new Baby Yoda balloon to the list of performers scheduled to put on a show. Macy's itself is trying to turn the whole affair into an easy one to attend through the use of a newly released interactive map that highlights the 2.5 miles of public viewing while also suggesting where attendees can find nearby bathrooms, food options, coffee parlors and more.

Consider the map, which you can find right here, the best way to navigate the parade's street closures, which kind be found at the bottom of this piece.

After 10 p.m., West 81st Street and West 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue. Central Park West from West 59th Street to West 86th Street will also be closed to all traffic. "Broadcast vehicles only" may park beginning at 9 a.m. on the east side of Columbus Avenue from West 77th Street to West 76th Street, however all broadcast vehicles must be off Columbus Avenue by 11:30 p.m.

Following last year's spectator-less affair, this year's 95th annual parade will kick off tomorrow at 9am from 77th Street and Central Park West and, after following its usual route, it will end up at Macy's Herald Square.

You'll notice all details in the new interactive map, but note that there is no public viewing option where the parade begins. You're going to want to wait around on the west side of Central Park West from 75th Street all the way down to 61st Street to maximize your chances of viewing the celebration with your own eyes and not on television (we suggest getting there very early).

As for the end of the parade, spectators won't be allowed by the mega store in Herald Square so make sure to catch it before it hits its final stride.

If you're planning on watching the festivities at home while devouring endless amounts of turkey and gravy, you'll want to tune into NBC between 9am and NOON. Word to the wise: as exciting as the new Baby Yoda balloon is, there are plenty of others that you should pay attention to.

From McDonald's depiction of Ronald McDonald to Pokemon's Pikachu and Eevee, there are a slew of new inflatables joining the parade this year.

Happy Thanksgiving, folks!

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade street closures

Formation for the parade will begin at 8am here:



-West 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

-West 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

-Central Park West between West 77th and 86th Streets



The parade will begin at 9am from Central Park West and West 77th Street and follow the following route:



-South on Central Park West to Columbus Circle

-South through E/S Columbus Circle to West 59th Street

-East on West 59th Street to 6th Avenue

-South on 6th Avenue to West 34th Street

-West on West 34th Street to 7th Avenue (dispersal area)



These streets will also be closed:



-Broadway between West 34th Street and West 41st Street- Midnight to 1 p.m.

-6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 42nd Street - 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-7th Avenue from West 34th Street and West 42nd Street - 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

-West 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m.

-West 59th Street E/B between 7th Avenue and Central Park West - Midnight to 2 p.m.

-West 59th Street W/B between 5th Avenue and Central Park West - 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-West 36th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 8th Avenue between 34th Street and 40th Street - 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

-Broadway between 38th Street and 59th Street - 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

-West 33rd Street between 7th Avenue and 10th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 49th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 50th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Central Park 65th Street/ West 66th Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion



From 9am–12:30pm, vehicles will also not be able to access the follow streets:



-6th Avenue between West 33rd and West 59th Street

-8th Avenue between West 57th Street and West 59th Street

-8th Avenue between West 33rd and West 40th Streets

-Broadway between West 59th Street and West 57th Street

-Broadway between West 34th and West 40th Streets (only escorted deliveries)

-West 42nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

-West 57th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue