21 new dining and retail experiences are coming to JFK Terminal 8

Officials are betting big on the $125 million commercial redevelopment program at JFK Airport's Terminal 8. Earlier this week, those responsible for the project announced that the site will soon be home to 21 new dining and retail experiences, including the first-ever airport locations of iconic Italian market Eataly and Peach Palace by Momofuku (which actually means lucky peach in Japanese).

"Our single-minded focus has been to build a new JFK International Airport that will rival the best in the world, while also generating economic opportunities for the communities nearby," said Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton in an official statement. "At the heart of that effort is the ambitious commercial program underway at Terminal 8, which will bring together global brands and iconic local businesses that will combine with our public art, branding and architecture to create a sense of place unique to New York."

Although no official timeline regarding the opening of the new businesses has yet been announced, other details about the revamped terminal have already emerged, including a series of renderings that excite us every time we glance at them.

Rendering: Courtesy of PANYNJ

What shops are coming to JFK Terminal 8 ?

In total, travelers can expect 21 brands to set up 13 local and diverse businesses within the new terminal in the upcoming months, including, as mentioned above, Eataly and Peach Palace by Momofuku. Also announced are other NYC favorites like sandwich shop Alidoro, the Harlem Chocolate Factory and burger and beer joint Black Tap.

What's more, according to the press release, more than 60 new concessions will open in phases at the new terminal through 2025, plus a novel performance space and other digitally enabled experiences that are sure to earn the airport even more attention.