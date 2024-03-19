Following a pretty extensive and much-appreciated renovation at LaGuardia Airport, New Yorkers are getting spoiled with a brand-new international terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Is New York poised to become the chicest travel point in the country? It sure seems like it.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey joined the New Terminal One and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airport in announcing the launch of the new privately funded, $9.5 billion endeavor. Expected to be completed in 2030, the project is part of a larger, $19 billion transformation of JFK as a whole.

Rendering: Courtesy Tomorrow Inc

Dubbed New Terminal One, the terminal will become the largest in the airport when entirely completed: 23 gates and over 300,000 square feet of retail, dining and lounge space will be spread across 2.4 million square feet.

To put things in perspective: the area is going to be built on the sites now occupied by Terminal 1, the recently closed Terminal 2 and the former Terminal 3. Construction will be carried forward in phases, starting with new arrivals and departures halls and 14 new gates that will debut in 2026.

Rendering: Courtesy Tomorrow Inc

"Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world," reads an official press release, also noting that the would-be dining and retail experiences on premise will include "New York City favorites, global powerhouse brands, engaging guest experiences and thoughtful amenities." Think of the whole thing as an ode to New York (and a favor to traveling New Yorkers).

Suddenly, instead of a hub to pass through, JFK sounds like a destination in its own right—and we're here for it.