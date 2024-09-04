Now through Friday, travelers should give themselves extra time on their journeys to account for the major construction currently under way at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Officials are urging people to use mass transit as often as possible and take note of the lane closures that are planned at the George Washington Bridge, Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel and Bayonne Bridge.

"These roadway changes are required to accommodate the work underway to transform JFK into a world-class global gateway with new terminals, local concessions, family-friendly amenities, and a best-in-class air travel experience," reads an official press release.

Also note that for-hire vehicle pickup locations at the airport have been relocated, so if you're waiting on an Uber or Lyft, you'll want to make sure you're standing in the right spot.

Here are some more details to keep in mind:

LANE CLOSURES:

George Washington Bridge:

- From Tuesday, September 3, through Thursday, September 5, from 9:30pm nightly to 5am the following morning, one lane on the ramp from eastbound Route 46 to eastbound bridge approach lanes will be closed.

- From Tuesday, September 3, through Thursday, September 5, from 10pm nightly to 5am the following morning, the ramp from the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway to eastbound lanes on the upper level will be closed. Motorists can exit at Hudson Terrace.

- From Tuesday, September 3, through Thursday, September 5, from 10pm nightly to 5am the following morning, three eastbound lanes and three westbound lanes on the upper level will be closed.

- From Tuesday, September 3, through Thursday, September 5, from 10pm nightly to 5am the following morning, two westbound lanes on the upper-level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

- From Tuesday, September 3, through Thursday, September 5, from 10pm nightly to 5am the following morning, the 179th Street ramp will be closed. Motorists can use the lower level.

- From Tuesday, September 3, through Friday, September 6, from 8:30am to 2:30pm each day, one westbound lane on the upper level will be closed.

- From Tuesday, September 3, through Friday, September 6, from 8:30am to 2:30pm each day, one westbound lane on the lower-level Trans-Manhattan Expressway to the southbound Henry Hudson Parkway ramp will be closed.

- From Tuesday, September 3, through Friday, September 6, from 10am to 2:30pm one westbound lane on the lower-level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

- From Tuesday, September 3, through Friday, September 6, from 10:30am to 3:30pm one eastbound lane on the lower level will be closed.

- From Tuesday, September 3, through Friday, September 6, from 10am to 3:30pm each day, one eastbound approach lane on the lower level will be closed.

- From Tuesday, September 3, through Friday, September 6, from 10:30am to 4:30pm one eastbound lane on the upper level to the southbound Henry Hudson Parkway ramp will be closed.

- From Tuesday, September 3, through Friday, September 6, from 10am to 4:30pm each day, one eastbound lane on the upper level will be closed.

Holland Tunnel:

- From Tuesday, September 3, through Thursday, September 5, from 11pm each night to 5:30am the following morning, and on multiple overnights through 2025, the New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will be closed due to ongoing Superstorm Sandy-related repairs. The New York-bound tube remains open during work in the New Jersey-bound tube. For more information on this critical repair project, click here.

- From Tuesday, September 3, through Thursday, September 5, from 11pm each night to 5am the following morning, one eastbound lane will be closed.

Lincoln Tunnel:

- From 11pm on Tuesday, September 3, to 5am on Wednesday, September 4, the center tube will be closed. New York-bound traffic in the south tube and New Jersey-bound traffic in the north tube will not be affected.

- From 11pm on Wednesday, September 4, to 5am on Thursday, September 5, the north tube will be closed. New Jersey-bound traffic will be redirected to the center tube. New York-bound traffic in the south tube will not be affected. Vehicles approaching from 10th Avenue must use the right lane on 40th Street for tunnel access to New Jersey.