50 painted pianos will show up on NYC’s streets this summer

One of our favorite outdoor art installations is coming back.

On June 4, nonprofit organization Sing For Hope is bringing 50 pianos to the streets of NYC. These musical instruments will be painted in bright colors (and classic black NYC designs) by everyone from artists to Broadway stars. The goal of the pianos is to promote creative arts and music studies for all New Yorkers, who are welcome to play the pianos on the streets (or just Instagram them).

And we don’t blame you if you want to hunt down all 50 keyboards, because no two will be exactly alike: There will be pianos inspired by impressionist artists. There will be thematic pianos decorated by the casts of Broadway shows, including Kinky Boots, Dear Evan Hansen and Wicked. There may even a piano with a giant kitten’s face on it.

Photograph: Sing for Hope

All 50 pianos will be presented on June 4 at 28 Liberty Plaza before being scattered throughout the five boroughs, particularly in neighborhoods where the arts are underrepresented. After June 24, they’ll be permanently relocated to public schools in NYC. This is the eighth time the initiative has popped up in NYC, but that doesn’t make the colorful—and playable—art any less cool.

If you can’t wait until June to help out Sing for Hope, its calendar of other volunteer opportunities is right here.

Photograph: Sing for Hope

Photograph: Sing for Hope

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​