Teeny-tiny sushi counters are growing in New York City, where space is so scarce we’re also stacking restaurants and bars in subway stations, and the latest lil’ spot premieres on Park Avenue next week.

Chef Robby Cook, who spent 15 years working at Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s eponymous Manhattan destination, will open Coral on Tuesday, October 24. The 10-seat space is inside another restaurant called Point Seven, which itself is in the MetLife building, though Coral’s press materials have mercifully refrained from throwing around any eye-rolling speakeasy references.

Photograph: Courtesy of Ohad Kab

Coral will serve a 21-course omakase for $350 per person with items sourced from Tokyo’s Toyosu Fish Market. Expect introductory otsumami like shiro ebi with uni, truffles and shio kombu and a rotating sushi selection that could include baby amberjack, horse mackerel and otoro.

Ambitious sweets are on the menu, too, including collaborations between Cook and Sam Mason, previously on pastry at WD-50, presently the proprietor of Oddfellows Ice Cream Co. An in-house chocolatier will also make red miso caramel, yuzu mandarin and ume, plum and ginger bonbon varieties.

Beverage pairings are grouped into Champagne and wine, sake, all three plus beer and cocktails and alcohol-free sections. À la carte drinks are also available.