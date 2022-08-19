A beautiful new bookstore just opened in Park Slope

New bookstore alert!

Troubled Sleep just opened at 129 Sixth Avenue by Sterling Place in Park Slope, offering Brooklynites the chance to get their hands on new and used books that run the gamut in terms of genre.

According to manager Alexander Brooks, you can expect tomes exploring "unusual and international fiction, radical history and philosophy, sci-fi, books in foreign languages, art books, good weird comics." Classic picture titles for kids also share space with more out-there international options.

The opening of the independent shop—owned by the same art collective that runs Book Thug Nation in Williamsburg and Codex in Manhattan—was met with much fanfare, with folks even taking to Twitter to pronounce their excitement over the much-needed destination.

"We know Park Slope is a literary place, so it seemed silly to us that the area from Flatbush to 15th Street lacked a used bookstore," he says. "The neighborhood has welcomed us even more warmly than we expected."

In addition to the vast variety of titles on offer (Troubled Sleep will also buy your used books), the space's decor has drawn people's attention. Although Brooks explains that "the books do the talking" upon entry, he also mentions the original tile mosaic floor as adding a flair of style to the venue, which he hopes will eventually be used to host readings and gatherings as well.

Photograph: Courtesy of Troubled Sleep

Bibliophiles who believe the name of the shop to be a reference to the 1949 Jean-Paul Sartre novel Troubled Sleep might be surprised to learn that, according to Brooks, "none of us have read it and it was not the inspiration for the name." The staff does, however, have an old edition of the title currently in stock.

The store's name still holds significance, though. Brooks explains that it calls out to "book people's tendency to be insomniacs."

It's been a good summer for local bookstores. In addition to Troubled Sleep, a variety of other similar businesses have set up shop here throughout the past few months, including second-hand destination Leaves in Brooklyn and a secret shop in Greenpoint that is hidden behind a bodega. Keep 'em coming!