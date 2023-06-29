Magic Hour Rooftop transforms into Barbie-inspired beach club

The Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at the Moxy Times Square has made its love for pink well known over the years, from blush-hued garden-themed takeovers in the spring to all-fuchsia après-ski activation in the winter. But now the midtown rooftop is taking it to another level with The Pink Bunny Beach, a Barbie-inspired makeover straight out of sunny Malibu.

Like everyone else on the planet, it seems like the Moxy crew is counting down the days until the big Barbie movie in July, and it’s celebrating by doing up the rooftop’s bunny putt-putt golf course in the favored shade of the iconic fashion doll. Open now until Sunday, September 3, the summer pop-up experience will feature pink-striped lifeguard chairs, pink sand, beach balls and floaties, pink palm trees and more. Among the numerous pink-themed photo opportunities will be a life-size doll box, so you can live out your Barbie fantasies.

But it's not only good looks. The beachy activation will also feature a fresh spread of seasonal cocktails curated by Beverage Director Nikki McCutcheon—including a "Malibu Beach Bunny" made with cranberry and Ketel Citroen and a large-format "Rich Kid$ RoséRita" with Don Julio Rosado, Beach Rose, Peach, and Gold Luster, which serves eight to ten people—as well as summery new dishes. Menu items include a Watermelon & Feta Salad with arugula, pistachio mint and a balsamic drizzle; Crispy Coconut Shrimp topped with sweet chili sauce; Steak Barbacoa Tacos with braised brisket, pickled onions and slaw, as well as fun, festive desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth, including Cookie Beignets, Ube Donuts, and Pink Popcorn.

The Pink Bunny Beach will be open on Mondays through Wednesdays from 3pm to midnight, Thursdays from 3pm to 2am, Fridays from 3pm to 4am, Saturdays from 11:30am to 4am and Sundays from 11:30am to midnight.

Check out the decked-out rooftop space below as well as the new food-and-drink menu items below:

